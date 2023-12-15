Pensati Sexy is the new comedy with Diana Del Bufalo and Vale…

Photo Courtesy of Prime Video

Prime Video today revealed the first images of Pensati Sexy, the new comedy starring Diana Del Bufalo. The latter plays Maddalena, a young and naive described as “a 30 year old woman with zero self esteem”.

Synopsis and release date of Pensati Sexy

The film is directed by Michela Andreozzi with a screenplay signed by Daniela Delle Foglie. In the cast, in addition to the aforementioned Diana Del Bufalo, also Raoul Bova, Alessandro Tiberi, Angela Finocchiaro, Jenny De Nucci, Fabrizio Colica e Valentina Nappi.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Maddalena is the black sheep of her very Catholic family and the men she dates all seem to be out of her league. Her existence is as precarious as her employment contract until, following a date gone wrong, Maddalena convinces herself that she isn’t sexy enough and that she has to do everything to become so! From that moment, a very particular guardian angel enters her life: the porn star Valentina Nappi, who will take her on a fun and tragicomic journey inside herself to discover her potential as a woman and as a writer.“.

Pensati Sexy will arrive on February 12, 2024 exclusively on Prime Video.

