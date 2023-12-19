Home » “Persona 5” series has sold 10 million copies – Persona 5 Royal
"Persona 5" series has sold 10 million copies – Persona 5 Royal

“Persona 5” series has sold 10 million copies – Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 IP Hits 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide

The Persona 5 franchise has reached a major milestone, with the IP as a whole selling 10 million units worldwide. This makes it the first entry in the Persona series to reach such a milestone, solidifying its status as a powerhouse in the gaming world.

The success of Persona 5 has led to the creation of an enhanced version called Persona 5 Royal, as well as a series of spin-offs centered around the character, The Phantom Thief. The latest spin-off, Persona 5 Tactics, has been well-received for its XCOM-like gameplay experience.

To celebrate the achievement, Atlus shared an original image created specifically for this milestone. The company took to Twitter to share the image, thanking fans for their support and enthusiasm for the franchise.

While fans eagerly await the release of Persona 6, they can look forward to the long-awaited Persona 3 Remake, which is set to launch in less than two months. Atlus has clearly found a winning formula with the Persona series, and the 10 million units sold worldwide is a testament to the franchise’s enduring popularity.

