Now is a critical time for Microsoft. After announcing its intent to buy Activision Blizzard for a heart-pounding $68.7 billion, the big tech company is getting closer to the expected closing date of the deal. However, various trade bodies around the world still intend to halt, block or slow the process, and most recently, Xbox head Phil Spencer has been in the UK, negotiating with the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to resolve the issue. all questions.

In that spirit, Spencer recently sat down with The New York Times to talk about the deal, and he was asked what would happen if the acquisition was ultimately blocked.

“This is an important acquisition for us,”Spencer said. “That’s not the key long-term — if this deal doesn’t go through, Xbox will exist.

Spencer later spoke about the decision to block the deal, adding:

Competition is our attempt to be stronger. I don’t see a good reason… better competition in consoles is somehow detrimental to consumers.

“Because to me, having us, Sony, and Nintendo do well in the console market — we all have strengths, uniqueness, content, capabilities — gives consumers more choice.

“I don’t want to see consoles go where there are only two manufacturers. And, right now, we have three good competitors.

Since the deal was initially expected to be accepted or rejected in the summer of 2023, what do you think will happen as we get closer to that time?