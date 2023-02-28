Home Technology Phil Spencer: “Xbox Will Exist” If Activision Blizzard Acquisition Blocked – Gamereactor
Technology

Phil Spencer: “Xbox Will Exist” If Activision Blizzard Acquisition Blocked – Gamereactor

by admin
Phil Spencer: “Xbox Will Exist” If Activision Blizzard Acquisition Blocked – Gamereactor

Now is a critical time for Microsoft. After announcing its intent to buy Activision Blizzard for a heart-pounding $68.7 billion, the big tech company is getting closer to the expected closing date of the deal. However, various trade bodies around the world still intend to halt, block or slow the process, and most recently, Xbox head Phil Spencer has been in the UK, negotiating with the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to resolve the issue. all questions.

In that spirit, Spencer recently sat down with The New York Times to talk about the deal, and he was asked what would happen if the acquisition was ultimately blocked.

“This is an important acquisition for us,”Spencer said. “That’s not the key long-term — if this deal doesn’t go through, Xbox will exist.

Spencer later spoke about the decision to block the deal, adding:

Competition is our attempt to be stronger. I don’t see a good reason… better competition in consoles is somehow detrimental to consumers.

“Because to me, having us, Sony, and Nintendo do well in the console market — we all have strengths, uniqueness, content, capabilities — gives consumers more choice.

“I don’t want to see consoles go where there are only two manufacturers. And, right now, we have three good competitors.

Since the deal was initially expected to be accepted or rejected in the summer of 2023, what do you think will happen as we get closer to that time?

See also  Important update for Google Family Link

You may also like

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

3 things we (don’t) know about the first...

Starfield Might Get a Collector’s Edition – Hong...

Nomios Group acquires the Italian cybersecurity expert Aditinet

The smartphone with the “paper” screen and the...

Lando Norris’ Quadrant Expands Partnership With SCUF Gaming...

The US bans TikTok from government devices. Beijing’s...

UK esports organization Tenstar suspends all operations –...

Smart working extension until June 30th, here’s who...

The US bans TikTok from government devices. Beijing’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy