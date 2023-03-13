Electric toothbrushes have become increasingly popular in recent years because they offer a deeper cleaning and a more effective brushing experience. One of the top contenders in this market is the Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush. We make a thorough analysis of the current special offer.

What can the Philips Sonicare 5100 do?



The Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush uses sonic technology that generates up to 62,000 brushing movements per minute. The toothbrush features a pressure sensor that prevents excessive brushing, ensuring a gentle and safe experience for your teeth and gums. The Sonicare 5100 toothbrush has three different brushing modes that you can adapt to your individual needs – be it for daily cleaning, removing superficial stains or stimulating the gums.

The two-minute timer ensures that you putzr for the recommended time. With a battery life of up to two weeks – a total of 56 minutes of battery life – the Sonicare 5100 toothbrush is not only extremely effective, but also convenient for on the go. So if you’re looking for an affordable and efficient toothbrush right now, the Philips Sonicare 5100 twin pack is worth considering.

Is the set deal worth it?



Online retailer iBood has a limited time offer for the Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush. The set, which normally retails for €300 RRP, is now available for just €119. Unfortunately, the deal is now sold out (status: 13.03.2023, 6:00 p.m.).

If you take a closer look and use our price comparison to compare, you can see directly: The iBood deal is not good. The set with two toothbrushes has also been available several times for well under 110 euros.

An Ebay dealer currently offers the best price. Here you pay 169 euros for new goods.

Waiting for a better deal?

