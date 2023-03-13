Home Technology Philips Sonicare 5100 at iBood: Two toothbrushes for 169 euros
Technology

by admin
Anyone who buys two Philips Sonicare 5100 electric toothbrushes from iBood today saves 24 percent on the individual prices. Is that correct?

Electric toothbrushes have become increasingly popular in recent years because they offer a deeper cleaning and a more effective brushing experience. One of the top contenders in this market is the Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush. We make a thorough analysis of the current special offer.

The Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush uses sonic technology that generates up to 62,000 brushing movements per minute. The toothbrush features a pressure sensor that prevents excessive brushing, ensuring a gentle and safe experience for your teeth and gums. The Sonicare 5100 toothbrush has three different brushing modes that you can adapt to your individual needs – be it for daily cleaning, removing superficial stains or stimulating the gums.

The two-minute timer ensures that you putzr for the recommended time. With a battery life of up to two weeks – a total of 56 minutes of battery life – the Sonicare 5100 toothbrush is not only extremely effective, but also convenient for on the go. So if you’re looking for an affordable and efficient toothbrush right now, the Philips Sonicare 5100 twin pack is worth considering.

Online retailer iBood has a limited time offer for the Philips HX6851/53 Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 toothbrush. The set, which normally retails for €300 RRP, is now available for just €119. Unfortunately, the deal is now sold out (status: 13.03.2023, 6:00 p.m.).

If you take a closer look and use our price comparison to compare, you can see directly: The iBood deal is not good. The set with two toothbrushes has also been available several times for well under 110 euros.

An Ebay dealer currently offers the best price. Here you pay 169 euros for new goods.

Basically, there is a good chance that the toothbrush set will be available again at a much lower price. It should be noted that Philips no longer offers this range of toothbrushes and would like to sell off remaining stock. This could be a great opportunity for customers to get an even better deal.

