TP Vision has made a long-term commitment to offer those who choose the Philips TV & Sound lines the best of European design in its products, a commitment also demonstrated by direct investment in maintaining a dedicated design team, based in Amsterdam .

It is the vision and creativity of the design team that has earned the company constant professional accolades, including the four Red Dot 2023 awards given to Philips TV and Sound products.

Commenting on the new awards, TP Vision Chief Design Officer Rod White ha

declared:

“I think TP Vision is unique in the consumer electronics industry in its focus on making design a central element of the product creation process, rather than designing it as an afterthought once the product concept is outlined. Our consumers have clearly understood the idea that the design of their product is fundamental and will contribute to making them proud to own it for its entire life. And I am delighted that once again this idea has received official recognition from the professional design community, winning four Red Dot Awards”.

The Philips TV & Sound products awarded by the Red Dot Award 2023 are:

Philips Ambilight TV OLED+ 908 – The design that was needed for the OLED+908 to be Philips’ flagship Ambilight TV for 2023. OLED+ models also need to communicate that they have the very best, in terms of picture and sound quality. The OLED+908 features an integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system wrapped in a custom-made Kvadrat wool acoustic fabric. The open-frame aluminum center stand swivels and the new remote is backlit and has secondary keys for an easier user experience.

Philips Fidelio T2 TWS earphones – The Fidelio name is a promise of a true quality audio product. The T2 true wireless earphones continue the simplified geometric design language the company adopted for the Philips Fidelio, while offering extremely compact headphones and charging case. As befits the premium positioning, the earphones use precision ceramic casing with sustainable Muirhead leather, while the charging case also uses Muirhead leather, as well as extruded and anodized aluminum and a rubber base for added durability. ease of use.

Headphone Philips Fidelio L4 – Fidelio headphones have already established themselves for premium quality sound, materials and comfort. The L4 headphones continue the simplified geometric design language already established for the Philips Fidelio and, while maintaining a premium position – thanks to the use of anodized aluminum for the open frame design and Muirhead sustainable leather for the upper band – the Fidelio L4 they were created as surprisingly light and compact headphones.

Philips A5508 True Wireless – Philips has adopted an “A” brand approach in the sports audio segment. The A5508 contributes to the growing range of Philips sports wearables, offering a True Wireless product that is lightweight, extremely compact, distinct and durable. Grooved detailing on the product’s touchpoints makes it easier to use and improves sweat resistance management on the product’s surface.

For nearly 70 years, the Red Dot awards have rewarded companies that want to distinguish theirs

products and their activities through better design. The Red Dot Design Award is divided into the three disciplines Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands &

Communication Design e Red Dot Award: Design Concept. Con oltre 20.000 candidature, i

Red Dot Awards are one of the largest and most prestigious design awards in the world.

The awards recognize the absolute best in product design, judged by a judging panel

of 50 international design professionals over the course of several days e

measured on a number of factors including: functionality, quality, ergonomics, innovation, durability and ecological compatibility.

