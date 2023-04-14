Home News Tiki receives strong political support from directors of private schools in Alto Paraná
Tiki receives strong political support from directors of private schools in Alto Paraná

Tiki González Vaesken met with AIEPAP executives.

“Quality education is one of the axes of our management agenda and a commitment that we have assumed for years,” assured this morning the candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4, Luis Tiki González Vaesken, after a meeting with directors of private schools grouped in the Alto Paraná Association of Privately Managed Educational Institutions (AIEPAP).

Today I was received by the directors of the AIEPAP, gathered in a regular meeting, with whom we share noble objectives and purposes for the common good in the area of ​​education. It is very important to work together to improve the quality of education; This is one of the fundamental axes for the development of the country. From the Chamber of Deputies I will put all my effort to promote all the efforts in this regard, “explained Tiki González.

He appreciated the expressions of support he received from principals and teachers. “I appreciate the trust of each director, I am here to work from Parliament and achieve noble objectives. My effort will be to improve educational conditions in all Paraguayan institutions,” she concluded.

He added that from the CIE Intercontinental del Este School and from the El Redentor Catholic School, it has been working in a sustained and organized manner with officials, teachers and principals, prioritizing the interests of students and the educational improvement plan.

