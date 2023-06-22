Phoneless navigation arrives on Huawei Watch 4 thanks to Petal Maps Wearable

For the first time in its history, Huawei has decided to offer phoneless navigation mode on smartwatches with the Huawei Watch 4 series also available in Italy and which includes two models, including a Pro variant.

The new Petal Maps Wearable version, which allows you to access maps directly from your wrist and without the need for a smartphone, works independently and does not need to be connected to a smartphone. Users can view data at a glance and navigate simply by gently raising their arm, a safe gesture for sports such as cycling or climbing and at the same time also useful.

The navigation service provided by smartwatches includes the destination search, route planning, walking and cycling navigation, voice transmission and vibration reminder that ensures the correct route is chosen at junctions. Also available are extras and one-click navigation features for nearby places like bus stops or coffee shops, which can help users quickly find grocery stores and supermarkets.

Furthermore, explains Huawei, the new Petal Maps Wearable version intelligently recommends the best route to take by bike or by walking thanks to the exclusive multi-path planning algorithm. The data is updated in real time and offers reliable and accurate information without lag.

Petal Maps also displays the full navigation map on the watch face and supports HarmonyOS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

