Home » Phoneless navigation arrives on Huawei Watch 4 thanks to Petal Maps Wearable
Technology

Phoneless navigation arrives on Huawei Watch 4 thanks to Petal Maps Wearable

by admin
Phoneless navigation arrives on Huawei Watch 4 thanks to Petal Maps Wearable

For the first time in its history, Huawei has decided to offer phoneless navigation mode on smartwatches with the Huawei Watch 4 series also available in Italy and which includes two models, including a Pro variant.

The new Petal Maps Wearable version, which allows you to access maps directly from your wrist and without the need for a smartphone, works independently and does not need to be connected to a smartphone. Users can view data at a glance and navigate simply by gently raising their arm, a safe gesture for sports such as cycling or climbing and at the same time also useful.

The navigation service provided by smartwatches includes the destination search, route planning, walking and cycling navigation, voice transmission and vibration reminder that ensures the correct route is chosen at junctions. Also available are extras and one-click navigation features for nearby places like bus stops or coffee shops, which can help users quickly find grocery stores and supermarkets.

Furthermore, explains Huawei, the new Petal Maps Wearable version intelligently recommends the best route to take by bike or by walking thanks to the exclusive multi-path planning algorithm. The data is updated in real time and offers reliable and accurate information without lag.

Petal Maps also displays the full navigation map on the watch face and supports HarmonyOS.

See also  Valentine's Day: Beware of "romance" scams!

You may also like

“Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3” will land on...

Enhance home and business networks with switches

Food retail, a market that in Italy is...

new Flash 130 offer! Take advantage now!

The way to quickly open the Windows desktop...

Samsung smartphones and notebooks can now also be...

CCNL for the AI ​​& Digital-Tech sector, Bombardieri...

We’ve Got Our Hands On The “Most Portable...

The missing Titan submarine was steered with a...

Google ads hit Apple! iPhone overheated, Pixel most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy