Food production without the addition of phosphorus in agriculture would not be sufficient. Phosphorus is on the list of critical raw materials and is one of the vital “strategic raw materials”.

Vanadium, titanium and the often overlooked mineral phosphorus are just a few examples of the “strategic raw materials” that are indispensable for numerous branches of industry. The increasing dependence on a few countries for the import of these raw materials poses a significant supply risk. Alternative sources and methods are needed to meet the demand for these commodities. In an interview with Heinz Muser, managing partner of doobloo AG, he explained that at the end of May 2014 the European Commission also included phosphorus as one of the 20 substances on the list of critical raw materials. “Phosphorus is considered a critical raw material with a future because phosphorus is essential for life. A hitherto almost unused raw material source for phosphorus is available: sewage sludge and sewage sludge ash,” adds Heinz Muser. The European Commission’s list is intended to help create incentives for the production of critical raw materials in Europe and to promote new recycling activities.

Phosphorus – importance in agriculture and food production

Phosphorus is an essential element in agriculture and food production. It is an important component of fertilizers and is also used in animal feed production. However, phosphorus is not an unlimited resource and is mainly imported from a few countries, such as Morocco. The EU Commission classifies the situation with phosphorus as particularly critical because it is considered indispensable as a fertilizer in agriculture and thus as the basis for food production. “Europe is dependent on imports,” explains Hein Muser. New deposits of phosphorus have been discovered in south-western Norway, at Storeknuten in the province of Rogaland near Stavanger. The mountain, with a round cap of anorthosite rock, consists of minerals such as magnetite, ilmenite and apatite in the substructure, in whose layers vanadium, titanium and phosphorus are stored. “These raw materials from the Storeknuten play an important role, not only economically for Norway, but strategically for the whole of Europe,” says Heinz Muser.

In addition, phosphorus in the form of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is becoming more important as a component of batteries. Heinz Muser points out that there is therefore an increasing need for alternative sources and methods to meet the phosphorus requirement.

Recycling als Alternative

The extraction of such raw materials from nature can be very complex and expensive and requires significant investments. However, one way to meet the need for these raw materials is to rely on recycling and reuse. “Studies confirm that the recycling of sewage sludge and sewage sludge ash covers almost half of the demand for mineral phosphorus, so to speak as a ‘renewable’ source from sewage treatment plants,” adds Muser. A kilo of sewage sludge usually contains around 25 grams of phosphorus.

Many of the materials that make up the “Strategic Resources” should be recycled and reused. This is not only ecologically sensible, but also economically advantageous.

Vanadium and titanium, other strategic raw materials

The deposits of vanadium and titanium in Norway are of further importance for Europe as “strategic raw materials”. Vanadium is used in steelmaking, batteries, and the aerospace industry, and titanium is required in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. These commodities are often not readily available in nature and must be extracted from a stratified bedrock of minerals through mining and refining. “The extent to which such a mining project is successful and profitable must be specifically determined through planning processes and feasibility studies

alternative materials

Research is being carried out into ways of finding and using alternative materials that require fewer raw materials. In the construction industry, alternative materials such as wood, plastic or aluminum composites are used to reduce the use of steel. In battery production, alternatives such as lithium iron phosphate batteries are used instead of lithium ion batteries.

Sustainability, environmental impact and responsible use of raw materials

With the list of critical raw materials, the European Commission is also pursuing concerns about sustainability and environmental impacts when extracting and processing these raw materials. Mining and refining of critical raw materials must be done in an environmentally responsible manner, without significant impact on the environment. “The goal must be a responsible raw materials policy that ensures that raw materials are mined and used in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner,” says Heinz Muser.

To achieve this, measures such as promoting recycling and reuse, switching to alternative materials and carefully monitoring mining and refining practices are being implemented. Heinz Muser endorses the goals of the European Union, which, with the list of critical raw materials, relies on a responsible raw material security policy to ensure that raw materials are not only mined and used at a good level, but also to ensure future availability.

