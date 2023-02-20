On February 17, 2023, Saint-Pierre-le-Viger (Saint-Pierre-le-Viger), France, live display of meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered near Dieppe (Dieppe) on February 15 . (Lou Benoist/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 20, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On February 13, the asteroid “2023 CX1” fell in France. On February 17, astronomers from the French Astronomical Society and a group of volunteers presented fragments of the meteorite they had found.

From the night of February 12 to the morning of February 13, astronomers detected a 1-meter asteroid hours before it hit Earth’s atmosphere. Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered the tiny 1-meter star while working at the Piszkéstetö observatory in Konkoly at 9 p.m. on February 12. The planet, originally named after its internal number Sar2667, was later renamed “2023 CX1”.

On February 17, Sylvain Bouley, president of the French Astronomical Society, astronomer Francois Colas and volunteers watched the previously discovered meteorite fragments.

“It’s a rock that’s often covered by a light-black crust, very thin, and forms when it enters the atmosphere,” said Sylvain-Pauli.

