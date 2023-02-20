Home Technology Photos: Meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered in France | The Epoch Times
Technology

Photos: Meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered in France | The Epoch Times

by admin
Photos: Meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered in France | The Epoch Times

On February 17, 2023, Saint-Pierre-le-Viger (Saint-Pierre-le-Viger), France, live display of meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered near Dieppe (Dieppe) on February 15 . (Lou Benoist/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 20, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On February 13, the asteroid “2023 CX1” fell in France. On February 17, astronomers from the French Astronomical Society and a group of volunteers presented fragments of the meteorite they had found.

From the night of February 12 to the morning of February 13, astronomers detected a 1-meter asteroid hours before it hit Earth’s atmosphere. Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered the tiny 1-meter star while working at the Piszkéstetö observatory in Konkoly at 9 p.m. on February 12. The planet, originally named after its internal number Sar2667, was later renamed “2023 CX1”.

On February 17, Sylvain Bouley, president of the French Astronomical Society, astronomer Francois Colas and volunteers watched the previously discovered meteorite fragments.

“It’s a rock that’s often covered by a light-black crust, very thin, and forms when it enters the atmosphere,” said Sylvain-Pauli.

Angiens, France, February 17, 2023. French astronomer Francois Colas uses a magnifying glass to observe the meteorite of the newly discovered asteroid “2023 CX1” near Dieppe. debris. (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, in Angiens, France, astronomers hold meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered near Dieppe (Dieppe) on February 16. (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, in Angiens, France, Sylvain Bouley (right), president of the French Astronomical Society, looks at the meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” previously discovered near Dieppe. . (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, in Angiens, France, volunteers hold meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” previously discovered near Dieppe. (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, in Angiens, France, volunteers tried to find fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” near Dieppe. (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, Saint-Pierre-le-Viger (Saint-Pierre-le-Viger), France, live display of meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered near Dieppe (Dieppe) on February 15 . (Lou Benoist/AFP)
On February 17, 2023, Saint-Pierre-le-Viger (Saint-Pierre-le-Viger), France, live display of meteorite fragments of the asteroid “2023 CX1” discovered near Dieppe (Dieppe) on February 15 . (Lou Benoist/AFP)

Editor in charge: Sun Yun #

See also  Las Vegas: the Politecnico beats everyone in the self-driving race

You may also like

The proof: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Android has...

“Rainbow Six: Siege” ushers in its 8th year,...

The proof: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Android has...

Amazon has ‘fired’ its Italian (and European) distributors

Apple is about to bring iOS 16.4: all-weather...

Amazon has ‘fired’ its Italian (and European) distributors

A number of former Respawn members formed the...

🎮Puzzle & Dragons, aka Puzzle & Dragons, celebrates...

When the supercomputer answered: “Does God exist? He...

Don’t want to save the world anymore! “Marie’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy