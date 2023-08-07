PHP at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for PHP. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for PHP on August 7th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source PHP are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PHP 8 Changelog (Stand: 06.08.2023).

Multiple PHP vulnerabilities reported – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.1.

PHP Bug: Description of the attack

PHP is a programming language used to implement web applications.

A remote anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in PHP to disclose information or execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-3824 and CVE-2023-3823.

Systems affected by the PHP vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source PHP < 8.0.30 (cpe:/a:php:php)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PHP 8 changelog from 2023-08-06 (07.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for PHP. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

