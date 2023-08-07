The Córdoba Audiovisual Pole is positioned in Latin America

Writing Profile Córdoba

“We are not only a benchmark for audiovisual productions in Argentina: in some cases we are on a par with Buenos Aires”, says Jorge Álvarez, director of the Córdoba Audiovisual Pole. In recent days, the data on participation in the promotion plans promoted by the Pole were released and there was a record.

In this sense, last week some of the contests of the 2023 Promotion Plan of the Córdoba Culture Agency through the Córdoba Audiovisual Pole were closed.

“Participation was much higher than the previous year, both in scripts and in community cinema and video games, the number of projects presented is once again an indication of the growth of our audiovisual,” Álvarez specified.

For example, in “Feature Film Script Development”, 80 projects were submitted, against 61 in 2022. Two prizes of $780,000 each will be awarded to the development of a fiction feature film script, whether live action or animation support, and two prizes of

$520,000 each for the development of a documentary feature film script, whether live action or animation.

As for “Comprehensive development of vertical Slice of video games”, 15 projects were presented against 7 of 2022. The jury will evaluate who will obtain the economic contributions for producers with and without a record. There will be five in total, who will receive a maximum of $18,000,000 in total.

Lastly, in the “Comprehensive production of community audiovisual content”, 18 projects were presented in the promotion plan against 12 last year, for the development of productions with a social and participatory perspective.

The jury will evaluate the winners of the eight (8) prizes, who will receive $1,000,000 each, for the purpose of making short films of between 5 and 30 minutes, fiction or documentary, and through techniques of their choice from a social and participatory perspective. .

“We are going through a great moment in Córdoba for the audiovisual industry, not only because of the production companies from all over the world that are choosing Córdoba, but also because of the ecosystem that is being created: Córdoba is already a regional benchmark in this industry,” said Álvarez. , adding that this implies “the generation of work for Cordoba on the one hand and on the other the foreign currency that enters Córdoba.”

Regarding the plans, Álvarez revealed two projects in which he is working. On the one hand, the creation of a Production Center in Villa María and the formation of an International Script Center. “These are two projects that have their degree of progress and would end up positioning Córdoba in the audiovisual sector worldwide, since here there is a State policy for the development of the industry,” said the official.

