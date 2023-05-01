Pixel’s new processor uses Tensor G3 performance close to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 | ETtoday3C Home Appliance News

▲ Netizens broke the news about Google’s next-generation processor. (Picture / flip from Google)



Reporter Lou Wanling / Comprehensive report

With Google’s 2023 annual I/O conference to be held in California on May 10, some netizens recently broke the news that Tensor G3 will be Google’s next-generation SoC, which is expected to be unveiled at the conference keynote speech. This processor will It’s at the heart of this year’s flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Although Qualcomm’s third-generation Snapdragon 8 will be equipped with a Cortex-X4 core with a frequency of up to 3.40 GHz and a maximum of 3.70 GHz, and TSMC’s 4nm process is superior to Samsung’s 4LPP process, it seems difficult for Tensor G3 to compete with it.

According to reports, the Tensor G3 may be comparable to Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 in terms of CPU performance, but there is still a gap compared to the upcoming third-generation Snapdragon 8. The CPU part of Tensor G3 adopts 1+4+4 architecture, with a total of 9 cores. Among them, the super-large core will continue the Cortex-X3 core with a frequency of 3.30 GHz; there are four Cortex-A715 performance cores with a frequency of 2.60 GHz; and four Cortex-A510 energy efficiency cores with a frequency between 2.20 and 2.30 GHz.

It is worth mentioning that Google will choose Samsung’s 4LPP process to manufacture Tensor G3 chips instead of the 4LPP+ process used by Exynos 2400 in order to reduce costs. However, this may disappoint some users, because Tensor G3 cannot match the performance in terms of Exynos 2400 in comparison.

In addition, it is also reported that Tensor G3 may actually be an improved version of Samsung’s unreleased Exynos 2300, and the GPU part is expected to enable the Xclipse 930 jointly developed by Samsung and AMD, which is an upgraded version of the Xclipse 920 used by Exynos 2200.