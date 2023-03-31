At the beginning of the year, the crowd investing platform Crowd4Climate (C4C) gained a new CEO in Stefan Kainz, who promised right from the start to support more climate protection projects. The company now wants to implement this promise and is aligning its business purpose with the “Impact First” principle. C4C is therefore positioning itself as a “social enterprise” for the future, also by way of articles of incorporation. At the same time, the managing directors Stefan Kainz and Oliver Percl take a significant stake in the company.

New CEO of Crowd4Climate wants to push more climate protection projects

Crowd4Climate by social contract social enterprise

Social enterprises are companies whose core business aims to solve social problems as causally as possible. They are also economically active and profit-oriented. The profit generation primarily serves to achieve, sustainably secure and scale the desired and annually reported social impact.

“I firmly believe that a good life is possible for everyone on a healthy planet. We will achieve this by each of us tackling according to his/her possibilities. And we at C4C contribute by making sustainable and regenerative investing accessible to all and the new norm. For us as a social enterprise, the focus is on increasing the social and environmental impact and not on profit. This is one of our USPs on the financial market – and we get a lot of positive feedback on this step – both from the projects and from the investors,” explains Stefan Kainz.

Managing directors participate significantly in the platform

According to Crowd4Climate, it would like to make a significant contribution to curbing the ongoing climate crisis. The purpose of society is to democratize sustainable and regenerative investing. This democratization should have three aspects:

C4C wants to make sustainable and regenerative investments available to everyone via a simple online platform. The offer is therefore primarily aimed at private individuals and SMEs.

In addition, C4C wants to offer financial education for “sound investments” so that interested parties can make conscious and wise decisions about their finances.

Furthermore, C4C wants to contribute to the public discourse on “good investments”, so that in addition to the economic perspective, the social and ecological perspective also counts.

As part of the realignment towards social impact, the two managing directors Stefan Kainz and Oliver Percl also acquired a significant stake in the company via a management buy-in. Stefan Kainz now holds 40 percent of the shares and Oliver Percl ten percent. The other shares are held by CELL Investment GmbH (40%) and ÖGUT GesmbH (10%). Together they want to shape Crowd4Climate’s growth course by creating more climate protection projects, addressing a broader circle of investors and expanding the team.