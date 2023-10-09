PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Now Include Movie Streaming: A Game-Changing Upgrade for Film Lovers

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get Movie Streaming, but at a Higher Price

Becoming a PlayStation Plus subscriber has just become a bit more expensive, but it comes with a new and exciting addition – the ability to stream movies. Sony has announced that each month, 100 selected movies will be available to watch for free through the service, along with the option to rent or purchase over 2,000 new and used movies.

This exciting new feature, previously known as Bravia Core, will be accessible to subscribers of PlayStation Plus Deluxe, Extra, or Premium – the more expensive subscription options. Unfortunately, Essential customers will miss out on the free movie titles and will have to stick to renting or buying movies individually.

What sets Bravia Core apart from other streaming services is its commitment to providing superior image and sound quality. With bitrates of up to 80 Mbps, the streaming service guarantees a stunning experience, almost equivalent to the quality of 4K UHD Blu-ray. In comparison, popular streaming platform Netflix typically streams at around 20 Mbps.

The announcement has generated mixed reactions from gaming and movie enthusiasts alike. While the inclusion of free movie streaming is certainly enticing, the price hike associated with the higher PlayStation Plus subscriptions might deter some users.

Sony’s decision to offer premium movie streaming through PlayStation Plus reflects the ongoing trend of gaming consoles becoming multimedia centers in addition to gaming devices. By expanding the offerings of their multiplayer subscription service, Sony aims to provide a comprehensive entertainment platform for its users.

For avid gamers who are also movie enthusiasts, this new addition could be a significant benefit. The ability to conveniently stream a wide range of movies alongside their gaming activities may offer them a more immersive entertainment experience. However, for individuals who primarily use PlayStation for gaming purposes, the price increase may outweigh the advantages of movie streaming.

As more and more streaming services enter the market, consumers are constantly evaluating which platforms are worth their investment. The inclusion of high-quality movie streaming within the PlayStation Plus subscription certainly adds value to the service. Whether users find it beneficial will largely depend on their personal preferences and media consumption habits.

Sony’s move to expand PlayStation Plus with movie streaming demonstrates the company’s commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape. While the price increase may disappoint some users, it also highlights the growing demand for diverse multimedia options within gaming consoles.

Ultimately, the decision to subscribe to PlayStation Plus and take advantage of the new movie streaming service remains in the hands of individual consumers.

