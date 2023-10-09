The Cély Studio: Ravenna’s Dedicated Pole Dancing Gym Empowers Athletes and Challenges Stereotypes

Cély Studio Opens in Ravenna, Introducing Pole Dancing as a Competitive-Sporting Discipline

Ravenna, Italy – The Cély Studio has recently opened its doors in Via Vallona 57, offering a unique and exclusive gym dedicated to pole dancing. The brainchild of Céline Fadat, a French dancer who has made Italy her home for the past 13 years, the studio aims to showcase pole dancing as a rapidly growing competitive-sporting discipline.

Céline Fadat’s passion for dance has been a lifelong pursuit, and she has practiced various sports in her youth. It was through her extensive study and exploration of dance that she discovered pole dancing. Combining athleticism and grace, this discipline requires athletes to perform on a pole in either spin or static mode, showcasing a spectacular mix of strength and elegance.

Thanks to Céline’s previous experience teaching pole dance in other gyms in Ravenna, her studio has already garnered a significant following even before its official opening in early September. With over sixty students ranging from the ages of 13 to over 50, the gym offers classes throughout the day, catering to different age groups and levels of experience and difficulty. Notably, one of Céline’s students is a male dancer, breaking gender stereotypes surrounding the sport.

Céline emphasizes that the true essence of pole dancing goes beyond mere entertainment. She strives to highlight its status as a sporting discipline that encompasses art, strength, elegance, commitment, dedication, and effort. In her teaching, she focuses on body flexibility and muscle strengthening, seeking to instill a sense of continuous improvement and individual growth potential in her students.

While the studio welcomes passionate enthusiasts, it also aims to open doors to the world of competitive pole dancing. Céline herself aspires to compete at an international level, constantly seeking self-improvement and setting new goals. She believes that some of her students have great potential to compete at a competitive level as well.

However, Céline’s ultimate objective is to change the perception of pole dancing and convince both young girls and their parents that it is a discipline worthy of pursuit. By promoting the beauty and athleticism of pole dancing, Cély Studio hopes to inspire more individuals to recognize its value and experience the personal satisfaction that comes with dedication and perseverance.

The opening of Cély Studio in Ravenna marks an important milestone in the development of pole dancing as a respected and competitive-sporting discipline. With Céline Fadat leading the charge, the studio is set to make a significant impact in the pole dancing community, showcasing the strength, artistry, and dedication required to excel in this unique sport.

