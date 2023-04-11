Last week, it was revealed that Sony is developing a brand new portable game console code-named PlayStation Q-Lite. Unlike the previous PSP and PS Vita, it is said that Q-Lite itself does not have game functions. Users need to own a PS5 console and use PS Remote. It is possible to play the games in the console on Q-Lite in the cloud.

Must be used with PS5

If the news is true, the performance of the PlayStation Q-Lite is inferior to that of the PS Vita, because the PS Vita can also use the PS Remote to connect to the PS4 console to play games, but it is already a portable game console that can run games. Tom Henderson, who broke the news a few days ago, squeezed toothpaste and revealed that the price of Q-Lite should be around US$200 (about HK$1,570).

Pass priced at only $200

It is rumored that the design of Q-Lite is like splitting the DualSense handle, and an 8-inch screen is placed in the middle. Tom Henderson said that this portable game console will be released in November this year, together with a new version of the PS5, which is rumored to be detachable from the disc player, as well as accessories such as new headphones and headphones.

Source: wccftech