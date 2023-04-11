Home Technology PlayStation Q-Lite Handset Release Date, Price Revealed-ePrice.HK
Technology

PlayStation Q-Lite Handset Release Date, Price Revealed-ePrice.HK

by admin
PlayStation Q-Lite Handset Release Date, Price Revealed-ePrice.HK

Last week, it was revealed that Sony is developing a brand new portable game console code-named PlayStation Q-Lite. Unlike the previous PSP and PS Vita, it is said that Q-Lite itself does not have game functions. Users need to own a PS5 console and use PS Remote. It is possible to play the games in the console on Q-Lite in the cloud.

Must be used with PS5

If the news is true, the performance of the PlayStation Q-Lite is inferior to that of the PS Vita, because the PS Vita can also use the PS Remote to connect to the PS4 console to play games, but it is already a portable game console that can run games. Tom Henderson, who broke the news a few days ago, squeezed toothpaste and revealed that the price of Q-Lite should be around US$200 (about HK$1,570).

Pass priced at only $200

It is rumored that the design of Q-Lite is like splitting the DualSense handle, and an 8-inch screen is placed in the middle. Tom Henderson said that this portable game console will be released in November this year, together with a new version of the PS5, which is rumored to be detachable from the disc player, as well as accessories such as new headphones and headphones.

0411-6b.jpg

Source: wccftech

See also  Farewell to Gianfranco Lanci, the Italian who rose to the top of the world computer industry

You may also like

Platform for reconstruction targeted by pro-Russian hackers

From MIT, smart car charging: more columns without...

Android will add a new application automatic archiving...

Corporate Identity und Corporate Design

“Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Extreme Evil Front” will hold...

systemd: vulnerability allows privilege escalation | news.de

Pixel 7a product photos leaked, expected to appear...

Super Mario Deals at Alternate: Games up to...

Take the initiative to squeeze out space on...

Thermalright TF9 Thermal Paste – A good partner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy