Text/Video Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Gong Weifeng

On July 5 last year, the “China Chaplin and He Qichang Art Museum” opened in the Culture and Art Center of Baiyun District, Guangzhou. In less than a year, the Art Museum has received nearly 10,000 visitors, becoming a new place for Guangzhou citizens to check in culturally.

Known as “China‘s Chaplin”, He Qichang is a member of the World Magic Association and the China Television Artists Association. In the museum, you can get a glimpse of his glorious career: award certificates, performance photos, celebrity group photos, performance props, media reports…

The magic show “Magic World” hosted by He Qichang is a childhood memory of a generation of Guangzhou people. The image of Chaplin he interpreted is also unique because he can perform magic tricks. Today, He Qichang is still in good spirits in his 80s, and he still insists on learning, creating, performing and teaching magic. Recently, in an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News, he did not mention his retirement, and said with emotion: “Just like other arts, there is no end to learning in magic.”

The Road to Magic: I am the Closed Disciple of “Oriental Chaplin” Wang Junwu

He Qichang was born in Guangzhou in 1944. He has loved magic since he was a child, and has studied under masters such as Yang Da, Yu Jian, and Liang Yi. He is also a close disciple of Wang Junwu, who is known as “Oriental Chaplin” in the Guangzhou Warrior Acrobatic Troupe.

He Qichang really came into contact with magic when he was 35 years old. At that time, He Qichang worked in the Youth Department of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, and often held parties with students: “I was very thin at the time. When hosting and performing shows, many people said I looked like Chaplin, so I asked about the Warrior Acrobatic Troupe. There is an ‘Oriental Chaplin’ Wang Junwu, and I want to worship him as a teacher.” At that time, He Qichang rode to Wang Junwu’s house every day to ask for his permission, “As the saying goes, ‘Three visits to thatched cottages’, I went there at least five or six times, and he just Promise to accept me as a closed disciple.”

At that time, Wang Junwu mostly taught He Qichang magic skills, and several sets of magic tricks are still being performed today. He Qichang gave an example: “I poured a cup of eggs into Chaplin’s hat, and then threw the hat towards the audience, but what was thrown out was not eggs but broken flowers. Later, I adjusted the script and performed in front of Stanley Ho. A piece of 100 patacas was offered.” Wang Junwu also presented some crutches and hats to He Qichang, so He Qichang tried to combine magic with Chaplin’s funny performance, “It didn’t take long for me to become Among the people who imitated Chaplin, he knew the most magic, and among the people who knew magic, he could imitate Chaplin the most.”

In the 1980s, He Qichang gradually became popular in the domestic performance market. He said: “Once, I performed three performances in a row in Chengdu from 7:30 to 12 o’clock in one night. It can be described as empty.” He Qichang’s gradually accumulated reputation attracted the attention of CCTV. “Top Ten Strange Moves” appeared on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala that year and won the first prize of the most popular program among the audience. He Qichang said: “I sent two students to perform on stage, and the response was overwhelming.”

He Qichang has learned magic for nearly 45 years, and He Qichang has mastered nearly a thousand sets of magic tricks, including more than 30 sets of original magic tricks: “There are many kinds of magic tricks, and there are more than 10,000 sets of magic tricks in poker alone. Now I only know a few hundred sets. Whenever To master a new magic trick, I will either shoot and record it, or record it in a notebook.” After mastering a certain number of original magic tricks, He Qichang began to participate in various domestic magic competitions and won many awards, including the Qingdao stunt Gold Award for the highest performance in the Magic Grand Prix.

In 2004, He Qichang stepped onto the world stage and participated in the Asian Magic Competition. He recalled: “When I participated in the competition for the first time, I saw magic masters representing various countries and regions participating in the competition. The pressure was so great that I wanted to quit the competition. Later, the seniors of the Warrior Acrobatic Troupe encouraged me to continue participating. There is a first time for everything. Face it bravely.” In that competition, He Qichang didn’t win the prize, but he strengthened his determination to bring Chinese magic to the world, and after several years of competitions, he finally won the Special Prize for Asian Funny Magic.

He Qichang summed up his magic career: “First, be good at learning and using it well. Whether it is created by a master or an apprentice, as long as it is innovative magic, I will follow suit; second, keep practicing. I am still practicing at such an old age. Research, keep your hands flexible; third, lifelong learning. I have many magic books, and I try to read them and keep learning.”

He Qichang’s understanding of magic has also changed: “I thought magic was amazing at first, but after getting in touch with it, I found that as long as you master the principles of magic and have props to assist you, you can make magic better. Now, magic has developed. To the extent that the performance can be completed by relying on high-tech props instead of tricks. Technology has evolved magic, so I have to keep learning cutting-edge methods.”

“China Chaplin”: Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter once praised me as her grandfather

In the early 1970s, He Qichang fell in love with Chaplin, but because no one taught him, he thought of imitating his screen image first. At that time, Guangzhou New Star Cinema was showing Chaplin’s famous silent film “City Lights”. He Qichang wanted to learn his walking and performance rhythm, so he borrowed a large tape recorder from a friend and prepared to record background music while watching the movie. “At that time, Before the tape recorder was popularized, when I was recording I was caught by the waiter, who mistook me for a thief and arrested me.”

After worshiping Wang Junwu as his teacher, He Qichang began to improve Chaplin’s performing arts, exploring the way of combining Chaplin’s humor, burlesque and magic. “Many magicians say that Mr. He’s most successful creation is the magician image of ‘Happy Chaplin’. Because some magic is serious and rigorous, but I am funny and funny.”

He Qichang has an eight-treasure bag, and once performed in South Africa, he used the bag to conjure a fake snake, picked it up with a stick, and the fake snake turned into a “big snake”. Clapping and laughing. I think that’s what it’s like to be ‘Happy Chaplin’.”

Twenty-five years ago, He Qichang, who rose to fame in the performance industry, was dubbed “China‘s Chaplin”. But he didn’t pay much attention to this title: “It’s not the most important thing that I have this title. It’s just that everyone loves me as a magician. If you don’t really combine Chaplin with magic performances, you don’t deserve it.” For the ‘Chinese Chaplin’. I always remind myself to learn and practice until I am old, so as to live up to everyone’s affirmation of me.”

Charlie Chaplin is a world-renowned film performance artist, director, and screenwriter. His works such as “The Gold Rush”, “City Lights” and “Modern Times” are well-known. “Chinese Chaplin” He Qichang also has guest appearances on the screen. In the early days, He Qichang played the role of Uncle Le in “Uncle Le and Shrimp”, and Shi Zai in the sketch of “A Thousand Purples and Reds”. Five years ago, he was invited to participate in the filming of the well-known TV series “Seventy-two Tenants” , playing Director Liu, and acting opposite Director Niu played by Lu Niu. He Qichang said: “I am more obsessed with stage performances, I have never acted in a movie so far.”

It is worth mentioning that, ten years ago, Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter came to the Guangzhou Grand Theater to perform and wanted to meet “China Chaplin”, and He Qichang was invited to the appointment. He recalled: “I came to the backstage of the performance, met her, and gave her a model of Canton Tower and my performance album. She was very happy after seeing me and said that I really resembled her grandfather.”

“Magic World“: More than 500 issues in ten years, influencing a generation

In 1988, He Qichang turned into a TV personality: “I first worked as the director of the special department at Guangzhou TV, then became the director of the film and television channel, and then the director of the children’s department.” In 2009, He Qichang had just retired from Guangzhou TV. At that time, Liu Qian became popular at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala that year with the close-up magic “Magic Hand Magic”, and magic began to be loved by more people. He Qichang said: “I also began to think about how to pass on magic so that more people can learn magic.”

In 2009, the magic program “Magic World” was launched on Guangzhou TV Children’s Channel and Film and Television Channel. It broadcasts an episode every Sunday at 8:00 p.m., and the ratings are good. The program also teamed up with the Guangdong Acrobatics Association to hold the “Guangdong Youth Magic Competition” twice, and trained a group of young magicians. He Qichang is not only self-directed and self-acting, but also a producer: “”Magic World” has been running for a full ten years and has more than 500 episodes. It should be the longest-running magic show. On the one hand, it helps cultivate young magic talents. On the other hand, it also fills the gap in such programs on Guangzhou TV.”

“Magic World” and He Qichang have an unshakable position in the hearts of a generation of Guangzhou teenagers. One year, He Qichang went to Conghua to participate in a campus charity performance. As soon as he entered the school, a large group of children gathered around to “chasing stars”, shouting: “Teacher He Come on, teach us how to do magic tricks.” He Qichang was quite moved: “Suddenly found that so many children met me through the program, I was so excited that I almost shed tears.”

During the broadcast of “Magic World“, Liu Qian, Ding Jianzhong, Fu Yandong, Liang Yi, Yang Jie, Weng Dazhi, Guo Andy, Wu Suxiong and other top magicians participated in it. He Qichang recalled that he met Liu Qian after he attended the Spring Festival Gala and became good friends. “Liu Qian also made an advertisement for “Magic World” for free.” After that, every time Liu Qian came to Guangzhou to perform, he would invite He Qichang together Exchange magic experience. He Qichang said: “When I picked him up once, I also gave him a pack of powder props newly developed by teachers from South China University of Technology, which can quickly absorb water.” He Qichang also said: “Ding Jianzhong and Fu Yandong arrived in Guangzhou. They will also come to me for dinner and exchanges, and sometimes we will meet when we are judges of magic competitions, and we have a good relationship. Now that the performance market is recovering, it is estimated that we will meet again soon.”

In 2019, “Magic World” is officially over. He Qichang sighed: “I am getting old, and it takes a lot of energy to produce magic works with high frequency. It is enough to do one program for ten years. Letting “Magic World” stop at the best time is the best result.”

Teaching promotion: magic makes people happy, as long as you touch it, you will fall in love with it

In recent years, He Qichang has spared no effort to promote magic and give classes. He introduced: “My magic class is divided into multiple levels. There are free general courses, as well as professional courses such as elementary, intermediate, and advanced classes for a fee. Everyone has different purposes for learning magic. Some students want to exercise flexibility. Develop intelligence; some want to perform for parents at family banquets; some want to perform in public places such as company annual meetings. Magic brings happiness to people.

At present, He Qichang has more than 1,000 students and more than 100 apprentices, among whom more than ten disciples have won national or Guangdong provincial gold and silver awards. He Qichang himself has also won the honor of “National Excellent Art Teacher”. In recognition of He Qichang’s efforts and outstanding achievements in promoting Lingnan magic, the Guangdong Acrobatics Association awarded He Qichang the “Outstanding Contribution Award”. He Qichang said: “I hope that the apprentices can pass on the magic they have learned and make greater contributions to the development of Chinese magic.”

He Qichang also uses magic to carry out public welfare undertakings: “I am an excellent volunteer of Guangzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles. I go to drug rehabilitation centers, schools, and impoverished mountainous areas to perform every year. Whenever public welfare undertakings require me to contribute, as long as I am called, I will go.” In addition , He also maintains a very high enthusiasm for performing: “I am almost 80 years old, and I have to perform once a week on average. Sometimes I appear on formal performances, sometimes at friends’ birthday parties, and sometimes at friends’ children’s parties.” At the wedding… I really enjoy the feeling of bringing happiness to the audience during the performance.” He Qichang has a habit of carrying one or two magic props with him when he goes out, and improvising when he meets children. Giving them food and seeing their happy faces filled my heart with happiness.”

In addition to teaching and doing public welfare, He Qichang is also willing to accept new things: “Before, the owner of an optical shop invited me to take a video on Douyin, and I used magic to conjure some glasses, which was very interesting.” He said that he only plays tickets occasionally. , Most of the time, the apprentices are shooting short videos and conducting online magic teaching. “I hope to pass it on to ten and ten to a hundred, so that more people who are interested in magic can gain something.”

On July 5 last year, with the full support of the Guangzhou Baiyun District Committee and Baiyun District Government, the “China Chaplin and He Qichang Art Museum” opened. He Qichang said with emotion that after the opening of the museum, the response was enthusiastic, and many magic lovers came here: “Some of them came to visit me, and some of them wanted to see the magical history of magic.” Apprentices performing magic tricks in the hall. He Qichang is currently considering restarting the monthly performances: “My idea is to continue to promote magic and train more young people to learn magic and love magic. In fact, it means sticking to two words—inheritance.”

Editor: Lu Hang