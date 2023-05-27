PlayStation Q: Sony unveils new “handheld console”

Sony has presented a new handheld console. However, it is not a real successor to the PS Vita.

After the first rumors arose a few weeks ago, Sony has now officially presented the mobile console. It’s called “Project Q” and looks like a split DualSense controller with a screen attached in the middle. The display is 8 inches and has an HD resolution. According to rumors, up to 60 frames per second should be displayed on it. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Unlike other handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or the new Asus ROG Ally, locally installed games cannot be accessed on the PlayStation Q. In order to be able to use the mobile console properly, you also need a PS5. The games are then broadcast via Sony’s Remote Play.

There is no way to access the games via external cloud servers. This should clearly limit the intended use of the handheld console. PlayStation Q is expected to go on sale later this year. Sony plans to reveal a specific release date and price in the coming weeks. As soon as there is news, we will of course keep you up to date. Until then, you are welcome to take part in the following survey.

