Reporter Ke Zongxin/Report from Taipei

Agent Jesden announced today (3/3) that it was developed by Pokémon Co., Ltd., and it was revealed in the special program “Pokémon Presents” on February 27. It can be used with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”. The program’s wearable accessory “Pokémon GO Plus +” will be launched globally on July 14, and Taiwan and Hong Kong will also be launched simultaneously.

“Pokémon GO Plus +” is a new device that can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”! Like “Pokémon GO Plus” and “Pokeball Plus”, after linking “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, players will be able to play “Pokémon GO” comfortably without looking at the smartphone screen all the time.

▲ There is also a Pikachu in the device, which will remind players to wake up and go to bed with its cute voice.

Through “Pokémon GO Plus +”, in addition to functions such as auto-rotating the Poké Supply Station turntable and throwing Poké Balls, the function of throwing Super Balls and Advanced Balls has also been added. In addition, this device will automatically throw the poke ball, so it can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

With “Pokémon GO Plus +”, you can easily collect sleep data with the push of a button! The collected sleep data can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” and applied to the game.

There will also be a Pikachu in this device. In addition to notifying the player of the time to wake up in the morning and bedtime at night with its cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you. Get new alarm tones when you sleep together and become intimate! As for “Pokémon Sleep”, it is expected to be launched on both IOS/Android platforms in the summer of 2023. At that time, through “Pokémon GO Plus +”, you can also get the “Pokémon GO” link bonus!

▲ Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” where you can meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap.

Pokémon GO Plus +

Release date: July 14, 2023

Contents: Pokémon GO Plus + device body, Pokémon GO Plus + wrist strap with special clip, USB charging cable, getting started guide

Device size: about 64.5mm in diameter (excluding protrusions), about 18.3mm in thickness (excluding protrusions)

Device weight: about 50g

Built-in battery: lithium-ion battery (*use USB Type-C to charge)

Battery charging time: about 3 hours and 30 minutes

Function: vibration function, sound function

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

Sales: The Pokémon Company

Agent in Taiwan and Hong Kong: Jesden Co., Ltd.