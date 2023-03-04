Home Technology Pokémon GO Plus+ will be officially launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong on July 14
Pokémon GO Plus+ will be officially launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong on July 14

Pokémon GO Plus+ will be officially launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong on July 14

Photo / Pokémon GO Plus + will be officially listed in Taiwan and Hong Kong on July 14th.

Agent Jesden announced that the wearable accessory “Pokémon GO Plus +” developed by Pokémon Co., Ltd. and paired with two programs of “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” will be launched on July 14th, and will be launched simultaneously globally in Taiwan , Hong Kong grand listing.

What is “Pokémon GO Plus+”? This is the debut of a new device that can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”! Like “Pokémon GO Plus” and “Pokeball Plus”, after linking “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, players will not need to keep looking at the smartphone screen to play “Pokémon GO”.

Through “Pokémon GO Plus +”, in addition to functions such as auto-rotating the Poké Supply Station turntable and throwing Poké Balls, the function of throwing Super Balls and Advanced Balls has also been added. In addition, this device will automatically throw the poke ball, so it can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

With “Pokémon GO Plus +”, you can easily collect sleep data with the push of a button! The collected sleep data can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” and applied to the game.

There will also be a Pikachu in this device. In addition to notifying the player of the time to wake up in the morning and bedtime at night with its cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you. Get a new alarm sound when you sleep together and become intimate!

Figure / Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” that can meet the Snorkel wearing a nightcap.

Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” where you can meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap.

Video information: Pokémon Co., Ltd., Jesden

