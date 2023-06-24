Popular hunting simulation available for free for a limited time

This time hobby hunters and “Dungeons & Dragons” fans get their money’s worth

Bild: Expansive Worlds

Anyone who has always wanted to hunt can do so from tonight at no cost and with a guilty conscience. In The Hunter: Call of the Wild publisher THQ Nordic lets you become one with nature and its creatures. Explore the beautiful maps alone or in online multiplayer and go hunting for deer, deer, bears and even lions. The game is committed to a high degree of realism and offers a wide variety of weapon types for hunting. From bows to the most modern rifles, everything is represented.

Epic Games has even more up its sleeve: the management game is also starting tonight Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms available for free. The game is in the popularDungeons & Dragons“-Universe and, in addition to a large selection of official characters, also offers various locations that should look familiar to those familiar with the series. Send your heroes into epic battles and ensure that your squad is as powerful as possible. You can get the actually free game from Epic Games, however, including the package “Wulfgar’s Legends of Renown‘, which Epic itself claims is worth over $100.

How do you get the free games?

In order to be able to secure the games for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, they will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are available from June 22 to June 29 (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. They are then replaced by one or more free games.

