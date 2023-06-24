Home » Urso inaugurates the Bat Italia Innovation Hub in Trieste
Expected investments of 500 million and the creation of 2,700 jobs

The minister bear with the president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region Massimiliano Fedriga and numerous representatives of national and local institutions attended the inauguration of “Trieste Innovation Hub”, a major project by BAT Italia which aims at new generation products through technological innovation and sustainable development. An impressive investment of 500 million euros over 5 years, which will lead to the creation of 2,700 jobs, of which about 600 directed in a large strategic Italian area which will have positive effects on the whole territory. “It’s an important day for Trieste, which is a production, logistics and innovation hub, by now central to the Italian and I would even say European economy. An important day for the Italy of doing”Urso commented. “Finally we’re back to production – he added – with foreign investments arriving in our country more and more, because Italy has become the ideal place to invest”.

During his trip to Friuli, Minister Urso also met the representatives of the trade union organizations in the Prefecture in Trieste for a discussion on the dispute Wartsila in view of the next table at MIMIT convened for June 26th. During the meeting – commented the minister – everyone’s willingness to act to maintain Trieste as a technological and industrial center that the world envies us in a fundamental sector such as shipbuilding and boating emerged”.

