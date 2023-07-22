Power station bargain: Topshak TS-PS1500 with jump starter and 1408 Wh for €384

Update: The solar generator Topshak TS-PS1500 from the online shop Banggood scores with solid equipment and a currently absurdly low price. We published the test report on March 21, 2023. Most recently, the power station cost 614 euros, which was a good offer. Now the price has indeed halved and is at Banggood with the code BG5b2236 only slim 384 Euro. This means that the power station is currently cheaper than ever and an absolute no-brainer with remarkable features. It’s worth getting in quick, because the offer is only valid until 31.07.2023.

Power stations with an integrated battery enable a self-sufficient power supply far away from the mains. Thanks to various connection options including a 230-volt socket and sufficiently high continuous output, the devices are not only ideal for camping and leisure, but also for work and as an emergency power supply. The internal battery can be charged either with the mains adapter at the socket, with a 12-volt socket in the vehicle or with the help of a photovoltaic module. The power storage device offers maximum flexibility and can also be used independently.

design and scope of delivery



The Topshak power station is delivered to the customer together with a power pack, a solar charging cable and the car starter module. The plastic housing is about the size of a beer crate and weighs about the same at 17.5 kilograms. The power station is mobile, but only to a certain extent. The solar generator is clearly too heavy for hikes.

When choosing the color, the manufacturer simply opted for the most popular color combination for power stations: black and orange. At first glance, the device could also be from Flashfish. Jackery or Xmund come. The workmanship is neat and the design functional. The carrying handle on the top makes transport easier, but makes the power station unnecessarily bulky. We would have liked a foldable handle better here. Then you could also put other objects on the power station.

The controls of the TS-PS1500 are all on the front, except for the emergency lamp on the back. At the top left are the two round plug sockets for charging the power station using solar power or an external power pack. The 12 volt outputs (10 A) and power button are located directly below on the left. In addition to a vehicle socket (cigarette lighter), two sockets for round plugs are available here. In addition to the inputs and 12 volt outputs, there are a total of six USB ports with an on/off switch. Four USB-A ports (3x 3 A, 1x QC up to 18 watts) and two USB-C ports with PD up to 100 watts are available. Powerful notebooks and the like can be used without an additional power supply.

The status display is located at the top center. All important data, such as remaining capacity, remaining running time, active inputs and outputs are visible at a glance – at least when you are sitting directly in front of the power station. Unfortunately, the display can only be read correctly from the front and is also not very bright. To the right of the display there are two inputs protected behind rubber caps for the car jump start module and for additional batteries – these do not seem to be available at the moment. The three 230 volt sockets are attached under the display and the car jump starter socket. The Schuko sockets have their own power button and each produce 1500 watts of sine wave.

practice test



The operation of the solar generator is uncomplicated thanks to the clear layout and labeling of the operating elements. Compared to most power stations tested so far, the status display is difficult to read, but at least all important information is displayed. Low-cost power stations often lack a remaining runtime display and a capacity display that is accurate to a percentage. The input line, which is important for aligning a solar panel, is also integrated here.

First, we discharge the TS-PS1500’s batteries through a series of performance tests. No big surprises here as Powerstation outputs a pure sine wave. The device is also suitable for sensitive electronics. The mobile socket supplies our gaming PC, our workshop lights and our 3D printer, as well as the television, refrigerator and electric lawn trimmer. Our Macbook is easily supplied via PD on the USB-C output. To push the Topshak to its limit, we’ll have to bring out the heavy artillery. Only very powerful consumers such as electric chainsaws, fan heaters or table grills exceed the performance of the TS-PS1500.

We can confirm the continuous output of 1500 watts specified by the manufacturer. Even slightly higher values ​​are possible if only one of the three 230 V sockets is used. Short-term peaks are even possible up to 3000 watts. After a few seconds, with a higher load, a warning tone sounds and the power station deactivates the AC outputs. This works reliably in the test.

The noise development during the performance tests is a bit unfortunate and suggests that the fan control could be improved. Even with a power output of 600 watts and more, the power station usually works completely silently and the fans only start sporadically for one to two minutes. But then with full power and maximum volume. When the fan in the power station starts up, you don’t want to have to sit next to it. Even our gaming PC runs quietly under full load. The volume of the TS-PS1500 is rather comparable to that of a vacuum cleaner. Too bad, this power station is at best suitable for use in a tent during the day. If you use the device for garden equipment and tools, for example, you can get over it.

Before carrying out capacity tests, we fully charge the power station’s now empty batteries. This works either with the included power supply unit or via photovoltaics and happens most of the time silently. But here, too, the ventilation starts up sporadically – with a deafening noise. With the only 200 watt power pack, the batteries (1408 Wh) need a good ten hours to be charged. Charging with a 12-volt vehicle power supply and with a solar panel also works in the test. However, we only charge the power station here as a test and not completely – the charging capacity is simply too low for that. Charging via cigarette lighter would take about 16 hours. Solar charging takes about 12 to 15 hours. The model is less suitable for spontaneous use than devices with a quick charge function, such as the Anker Powerhouse 757 (test report) or the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report).

Simultaneous charging and discharging also works, but is not really economical due to the low input power. The model is therefore largely unsuitable for campers who want to supply the cool box with electricity during the day, for example, while the solar panels provide electricity. However, this point is irrelevant for day trips, short events or as a power storage device for the trunk.

In the capacity tests, we elicited between 1119.4 and 1254.7 Wh from the lithium-ion batteries in several runs. In terms of the nominal capacity, the conversion loss is between almost 10 and 20 percent – a mediocre value. The manufacturers speak of an average of 85 percent usable energy. How high the conversion loss actually is always depends on the connected consumers. The lowest losses occur when using 12-volt devices on the corresponding DC outputs. Experience has shown that you lose the most when using low-performance 230-volt consumers.

Finally, we test the included car starter module. The compact box with the function button and the two connection terminals is plugged into the corresponding port of the power station. After connecting the clamps to the car battery, the ignition of the car is started and the function button on the starter module is pressed. In a test with an older BMW Z4 mothballed over the winter, the starter module worked reliably.

As practical as this extra is – we would have wished for much longer cables. Holding the power station, which weighs almost 20 kilograms, at battery level in order to connect it to the car is anything but pleasant. Small, external starting aids are much more convenient here. More on this in our guide to jump-starting your car: power banks and chargers for car batteries.

Preis



At the time of our test on March 21, 2023, the Topshak TS-PS1500 normally cost between 900 and 1000 euros. That was not expensive at the time, but it was too much in view of strong and well-known competition such as Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report). But that has now suddenly changed and the Topshak TS-PS1500 has overtaken all the others. Because the price has changed through the code BG5b2236 halved at Banggood. With 384 Euro it is at the absolute best price. This price is extremely attractive, but is still valid until 06/26/2023.

alternatives



Another price smasher at Banggood is the Warmounts CN1000W (Review). With a price of only 276 Euro with the coupon BGTSCN1K it is the cheapest power station with a capacity of 999 Wh and an output power of 1000 watts. If you’re looking for a lot of capacity, you won’t find anything comparable at this hammer price. Here, too, it pays to be quick, because the offer expires on July 31, 2023.

You get even better performance from the Fossibot F2400 (test report), which has now fallen below the magic 1000 euro mark. For current 929 Euro with the code NNNMDF2400 at Geekbuying there is 2400 watts of power and 2048 Wh capacity. This is the best price for our price-performance king, which cost 1300 euros at the time of the test.

The Fossibot only becomes dangerous to them Oukitel P2001 (Review). The power station recently turned out to be a round thing in the test and it is currently available at a great price. Equipped with 2000 Wh and an output of 2000 watts, the power pack currently costs with the coupon NNNFRSOLDE15 also 929 Euro at Geekbuying. It was very quiet in the test, a UPS function with a ground wire looped through is on board – in short: we can heartily recommend it. The current price is a real challenge to Fossibot and reaching for Oukitel can really be worthwhile.

The is currently under 110 euros Flashfish E200 (test report), which we had freshly tested. It is particularly small and handy, but still has an output of 200 watts with a capacity of 151 watt hours. Banggood is offering the baby power station with the coupon until August 15, 2023 BGTSE200 for cheap 108 Euro an.

The very compact power station is similarly equipped Flashfish P66 (Review). The mini power station, which weighs just over 3 kilograms, has an output of over 200 watts per 230 volt socket and, in addition to USB and 12 volt connections, also has a wireless charging pad on board. Instead of originally 270 euros are with the Coupon-Code BGCGHD084 only 179 Euro due. The coupon is valid until August 31, 2023.

Conclusion



The TS-PS1500 power station from Topshak offers a successful overall package at a no-brainer price – at least until July 31, 2023. If you are looking for a powerful mobile socket with sufficient capacity and practical jump-start for cars, you will get good value for money and a reliable power source for on the go. Only the loud fans leave a stale aftertaste.

