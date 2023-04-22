Home » presale on Amazon started…
Technology

presale on Amazon started…

by admin
presale on Amazon started…

Monopoly Gamer returns to the world of video games on the occasion of the release of the highly anticipated film Super Mario Bros., the movie, which within weeks of its release has already broken all box office records. In this new version of the Monopoly, Mario he will have to ally himself with his historical friends – from his brother Luigi at the Princess Peach – to defeat the super villain Bowser, who will try in every way to create chaos within the game. Thanks to new game mechanics, including the tube boxesthe matches will be more exciting and fun, halfway between a board game and a video game.

Monopoly dedicated to the Super Mario film: how the historic board game has been adapted to the most awaited film

In the exclusive Monopoly Super Mario Bros. the moviein fact, the board turns into the Mushroom Kingdom. The property cards become the landscapes seen in the film. The goal of the game is to collect as many coins possible, exchanging and negotiating as much as I can. There Bowser’s pawn it’s a whole new pitfall and moves around the board with the players.

Each time Bowser passes over a property, it is converted in Game Over mode: if he manages to convert all properties, the game is over. To avoid this, players will need to pay the Continue mode cost in order to collect rent. Also, if players end up on the same tile as Bowser, they’ll have to face him and try to win or end up in jail.

See also  In March, 28 million invested in startups. Digital Magics and Lventure towards merger

To give even more rhythm and dynamism to the game teleport tube box. Anyone who lands on it will have the opportunity to transport to another area of ​​the board. Of course, the new pawns recall the protagonists of the film. From the smell al barreldal hat by Mario alla corona of Peach, passing through the pan of the faithful Toad and the torch of Luigi. Anyone, from the oldest to the youngest, will be able to identify with his favorite character.

Where to buy it

Two giants of entertainmentwhich have been entertaining for decades millions and millions of people all over the world, have united once again two timeless pop icons in a single and inimitable game: il Monopoly Super Mario Bros. the movie. Now all you have to do is choose your favorite character, face Bowser and embark on a world of branded entertainment Hasbro e Nintendo. Board game enthusiasts and video game lovers are already rubbing their hands, the presale on Amazon it just started.

Monopoly - Super Mario Bros Edition inspired by the film, game...

Monopoly – Super Mario Bros Edition inspired by the film, game…

  • INSPIRED BY THE MOVIE “”SUPER MARIO BROS.””: In the edition inspired by the Monopoly movie The Super Mario Bros. players…
  • COLLECT LOCATIONS FROM THE WORLD OF SUPER MARIO: In this version of the Monopoly board game The Super Mario Bros., the…
  • WATCH OUT FOR BOWSER: Bowser’s pawn advances on the board following its own rules. Be careful: Bowser can steal…

You may also like

Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

“Minecraft: Legends” officially released worldwide, Xbox Elite wireless...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

LLaVA: Multimodal open AI model based on LLaMA...

Rumor has it that iPhone 15 Pro Max...

Beyond Blue and Never Alone Get Free Never...

Productivity grows thanks to augmented reality

We spend over 280 hours a year on...

Philips Announces Two Evnia Series QD-OLED Gaming Display...

IC as powerful as an RTX 4070?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy