Prime Day 2023: Secure these last-minute offers now

PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends on July 12, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Eligible customers with an Amazon Prime membership* only have until midnight to shop around one million deals with an average discount of 27 percent.

Here we present the best last-minute deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023. All other offers can be found here: Amazon Prime Day*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The Amazon Prime Day 2023* is coming to an end. One of the biggest shopping events of the year ends on July 12, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. If you’re an Amazon Prime* member and haven’t secured a deal yet, hurry up!

read too

Live ticker for Prime Day 2023: The 105 best offers on the second day

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

The average savings on Prime Day show that it can be worth it. You could save around 27 percent as part of the campaign in the past. You could choose from more than a million deals. Amazon devices in particular are heavily discounted. With Kindle, Echo, Fire TV Stick and Co. you can expect a discount of up to 69 percent.

read too

Last chance for Echo, Fire Tablet and other Amazon devices on Prime Day 2023: The 15 best deals at a glance

Last minute deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

Don’t you want to miss this? Because you only have a little time left to snap up the last-minute offers on Prime Day 2023, we have put together a shopping list with our ten deal recommendations for you:

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome Notebook 46 percent cheaper

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome – Notebook (15.6 inches, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD graphics, 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of eMMC, ChromeOS, blue) – 179.00 euros instead of 329.00 euros for Amazon Prime Day 2023*

Saving: 150.00 euros (46 percent)

Requirement: valid Prime membership

Offer valid until: July 12, 2023 or while supplies last

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too

Last chance: These six offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023 are completely free

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

