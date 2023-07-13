Expert explains how parents can optimally protect their little ones in the heat

What do you wear to children when the temperature is around 28 degrees?

Preferably breathable and cooling materials such as silk or linen. Such pieces can also be worn with long sleeves, so that sunscreen does not have to be applied all the time. Headwear is a must to protect the child from sunstroke.

Why is choosing the right clothes for children important in hot weather?

On the one hand to protect against sunburn and sunstroke and at the same time to ensure that the children do not overheat. Above all, you should pay attention to the right materials.

Do children really need UV shirts, sunglasses and sun hats when swimming?

UV shirts and the like are a way of avoiding applying cream to the areas covered by it. Uncovered parts of the body should continue to be protected with sunscreen. Sunglasses are not a must, but should be available if the child is sensitive to bright light. Headgear is really important, especially for smaller children, otherwise there is a risk of sunstroke.

How often and how much sunscreen of what kind should parents apply to their children?

This mainly depends on the skin type of the child. In general, the younger and the fairer the child is, the more protection the skin needs from the sun. As a rule of thumb, it can be said that cream should be applied every 2 hours, especially if the child is in the water and/or in the sun. Care should be taken to ensure that the creams do not have any chemical UV filters, but rather use mineral UV filters.

What role does drinking behavior play at high temperatures and how can you ensure that children drink enough liquids?

Drinking enough water in the heat is a really good idea for all family members. It is important not to achieve this through pressure (“you MUST drink at least THIS glass now. NOW!”), but rather to invite them to do so through attractive, playful offers:

For example, with a drinking station where the child can pour themselves. Or with attractive additions such as ice cubes or straws. Or by preparing a delicious tonic water together: simply fill a carafe with water and let the child throw in berries/mint/cucumber – done! Most children like it best when it’s homemade.

My child doesn’t want to apply lotion – what can I do?

The most important thing: first of all, make sure that you as MaPa are NOT under internal pressure. If applying lotion is a moment of stress, then consciously take a short break beforehand to recharge your batteries, for example by comfortably drinking a coffee. This gives you enough power to make a game out of it.

It is important to know that children up to the age of 6 cannot think prospectively – this means that all that matters to them is in the moment. The future cannot yet be taken into account in their thinking. And if creaming feels goofy at the moment, it doesn’t matter if it’s supposed to protect me from something in the future, which I have no idea what that even means.

Therefore, parents do very well to make creaming fun by making a game out of it. Here’s my favorite:

My children can choose which animal they want to be. Ladybug or saber-toothed tiger? – With the sunscreen I transform them! So the sunscreen becomes dots, fur and nose hair. Then the children can fly through the apartment as ladybugs. And then I miss my darling. And the time has come to transform it back by rubbing the sunscreen (“take it off!”).

Heat in the apartment, the playground in the blazing sun – what can families actually do on such hot days?

With such temperatures, we can take the example of the southerners and scale back the active life in the midday heat as much as possible.

Air it out at night, then lower the shutters and turn on the fan so that the apartment stays reasonably cool – to then do nothing in the midday heat with a cold foot bath and with a clear conscience. But then enjoy the evening sun from 4:30 p.m.

Or, if possible, spend time in the forest: tree shade cools you down in a very pleasant way when it’s hot, or by the water. It doesn’t always have to be the swimming pool – maybe you have a stream nearby: it’s often a few degrees cooler here too and children can play and discover great things there.

What are the must-haves for the summer and what can you save as a family?

Must-haves:

Spray bottle for refreshment in between, an ice mold to make delicious, sugar-free ice cream yourself (good activity with a cooling effect) Simple plastic tubs for cooling footbaths, for splashing around and for refreshing water games Season ticket for the next swimming pool, to cool down for just an hour being able to jump wet.

Can you also let it be:

Water point guns – only cause stress because you have to be careful that the children don’t catch other people. Water rubber animals – always just a big drag and in the end only used for a maximum of 5 minutes.

