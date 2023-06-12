Home » Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown devs respond to backlash – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown devs respond to backlash – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

by admin
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown devs respond to backlash – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft Montpellier’s upcoming Prince of Persia side-scroller may have received a positive response on the live stages of the Summer Game Festival, but online it’s a little different. However, Lehman Legends developers don’t seem to be dissuaded by the negative reaction.

In a recent tweet, from the Prince of Persia account, the team behind the upcoming contest said: “We welcome all your reactions, positive or negative. And, know that many of your questions and concerns will find answers in the days and weeks ahead.

With Ubisoft moving forward with tonight’s launch, we’re sure to hear more about the upcoming side-scrolling, Metroid-like game. A lot of the negativity seems to stem from gamers wanting a Prince of Persia remake rather than a new game, but considering the Montpellier crew has done some great side-scrolling adventures before, hating the game before we’ve seen a lot of it probably isn’t best idea ever.

