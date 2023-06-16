Productivity and sustainability for Fujitsu notebooks

The new range of Fujitsu Lifebook notebooks with 13th generation Intel CPUs are characterized by high productivity, mobility and sustainability.

Indeed, the new devices promise best-in-class levels of mobility, high performance and advanced security options, with extended life cycles that facilitate support and updates. All by simplifying access to the main components in order to reduce the times and costs of the interventions. Designed in line with the Intel Evo vPro platform, Lifebook boasts superior responsiveness, fast reload times and instant wake-up.

More productivity, mobility and sustainability for Fujitsu notebooks

Lifebook U5313X is a 2-in-1 convertible tablet with a 16:10 display and optional low-power LCD. A solution that extends battery life by 14% for uninterrupted productivity. The AES pen can be inductively charged in seconds, allowing you to write or draw digitally with precision throughout your working day.

Less noise and more safety

The ultra-light U9413 model features a new silver-white chassis with a significantly thinner bezel that allows you to view more content on the 14.0″ display with an optimized 16:10 aspect ratio. Improve thermal performance so even the most advanced office applications run silently. While the FHD webcam, equipped with an infrared sensor for Microsoft Hello authentication, strengthens system security. In fact, it allows face recognition and authentication even in low light conditions, up to complete darkness.

Highly reliable devices

The U9313X is an ultralight silver-white convertible designed for users who need mobility above all else. Weighing starting at just 998g and with a battery that provides all-day battery life, this notebook’s ergonomic design is complemented by 5G connectivity to maximize productivity and a pen slot complete with inductive charging capabilities. The U7613 model, which belongs to the Lifebook U7 Series family, is also now available as a 16.0″ notebook with a 16:10 display. It boasts enhanced sustainability features with a focus on upgradeability and battery replacement.

Fujitsu has also updated the Lifebook E5 Series family which now offers itself as a long-term stable platform with a life cycle of 24 months. Ideal choice for companies looking for continuity and reliability. Both notebook families continue to share the same proprietary port replicator offered as a docking solution. The Lifebook E4 Series family complements the mobile portfolio with an entry-level business offering. The devices are exclusively designed for office workers who need a powerful and well-equipped notebook complete with corporate-cut features at an affordable cost.