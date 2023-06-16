Messi shines in “Xingongti” Argentina beat Australia 2023-06-16 15:19:37.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Li Chunyu, Xiao Shiyao

Relying on Messi’s “lightning goal” after the opening game, the Argentine men’s football team defeated the Australian men’s football team 2:0 in the International Football Invitational Tournament held by “Xingongti” on the 15th.

The recent high temperature in Beijing can hardly dampen the enthusiasm of the fans. Most of the fans at the scene that day undoubtedly came to see Messi’s demeanor. Messi’s performance also made the audience’s trip worthwhile. In less than two minutes, the Argentine team completed a steal in the frontcourt. Messi took the ball at the top of the arc and swayed past the defenders. After adjusting the angle, he kicked and shot, and the ball flew in the air. Out of a beautiful arc, rubbing the post into the net.

The game attracted more than 50,000 fans to watch the game. The blue and white jersey color became the main color of the auditorium, just like the Argentine team’s home game. During the game, fans lit up their mobile phones and chanted “Messi, Messi”. When the Argentine team launched a threatening attack, there would be a wave of cheers on the scene, and once Messi got the ball, there would be deafening cheers .

It is worth mentioning that Messi played the whole game that day.

In the second half, the Argentine team’s offensive continued unabated. In the 68th minute, Pezera, who came off the bench, received a cross from De Paul’s left and scored with a header, extending Argentina’s lead to two goals.

Since then, the Australian team has repeatedly created dangers in front of the Argentine team, but failed to break through the gate guarded by Martinez, and the score of 2:0 was maintained until the end.