Pope mourns shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican News Vatican

A fishing boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of southern Greece on the 14th, killing 79 people. The Pope sent a message of condolences to the victims.

(Vatican News Network)Seventy-nine people were killed and 104 rescued when a fishing boat carrying migrants sank in international waters south of the Peloponnese, Greece, on June 14. In a message of condolence signed by Cardinal Parolin and sent to Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawlowski, the nuncio to Greece, Pope Francis expresses his condolences over the “shipwreck off the coast of Greece and the loss of life it has caused”. “Deeply saddened by the loss,” and prayed for “the many migrants who lost their lives, their families, and all those who have been devastated by this tragedy.” In his message of condolences, the Pope “asked God the Almighty to give strength, perseverance and hope” to the survivors, “to those who provided them with care and refuge, and to the first responders”.

The fishing boat carrying 600 to 700 people set off from Libya, mainly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria. Before the press deadline on June 15, 79 bodies had been found and 104 people had been rescued, including 8 minors. According to eyewitnesses, most people were in the cabin, and if no other missing persons are found, it will be one of the worst tragedies to happen in the Mediterranean. Greek authorities declared three days of national mourning.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn