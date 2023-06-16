Bank of Italy: household consumption at +1.3% in 2023

According to the latest macroeconomic forecasts for Italy in the three-year period 2023-2025 released by Bank of Italy, the household consumption, which had suffered a decline in the previous period, would show limited growth in the next three years, with a trend similar to that of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Forecasts indicate an increase in household consumption of 1.3% in 2023, 1.2% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025.