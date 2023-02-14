The Vita3K emulator, which was originally only available on Window, Mac and Linux, has recently officially landed on the Android platform. Vita3K is an emulator for the handheld PS Vita. It is still in the experimental stage and the number of supported games is average. However, for users who like to play nostalgic games on Android devices, this is a new emulator that cannot be ignored.

Logging in to a mobile device for the first time

To use Vita3K on Android, the device needs to be equipped with a 64-bit ARM processor, use Android 7 or above version system, and support Vulkan 1.0 graphics. In theory, all devices that can install Android 7 or a newer system version should be able to meet the requirements Hardware requirements for Vita3K.

The first version is not yet stable

It is worth noting that the Android version of Vita3K has more bugs than the versions on other platforms. Players must be prepared for tolerance at this stage.

Source and download: Vita3K