One of the tumors that is often difficult to diagnose is the one that affects the section of the esophagus, and research continues to be essential to be able to recognize this evil more and more quickly. The symptoms, in fact, are easily confused with those of other less severe pathologies, so the risk is that of underestimate one’s own state and wait for an improvement which, however, does not take place. After all, early diagnosis is the key to being able to intervene effectively, thus also increasing the chances of recovery.

To date, thanks to scientific research, it is really possible not only to lead a life of more than acceptable quality but also to totally defeat tumors. In the case of esophageal cancer, the data place it at the 14th position among the most common types of cancer in the adult population, with over 9,000 cases a year (the numbers are provided by ‘Cancer Research UK’, as reported by the green.me website). And the number of deaths is still very high, around 8 thousand every year.

Continuing with the numbers, cold but very explanatory, esophageal cancer is widespread mainly in subjects over 75 years of age and mostly affects men. The positive news, however, is that when e cured over time, more than half of patients survive more than five years from the time of diagnosis. This picture confirms, once again, how much prevention and diagnostic earliness are essential for a patient.

But how to recognize esophageal cancer? NHS provides a rather exhaustive list of symptoms, starting with most common symptoms. Among these are dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing often accompanied by burning or pain, frequent acid reflux, malaise and a sense of general tiredness. Other problems related to a possible esophageal cancer are, then, nausea, shortness of breathcontinuous cough, lack of appetite and significant weight loss.