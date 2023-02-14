A man was identified as Raúl Omar Rengifo Gómez, also known under the alias ‘Mincho’, who was murdered by four individuals for allegedly groping a woman in a commercial establishment in Bucaramanga.

Security videos that are now in the possession of the Sijín show the moment in which Raúl Omar was walking along Calle 31 with Carrera 17 when he was intercepted by his perpetrators on two motorcycles. One of them got out and without saying a word attacked him with a sharp weapon in the precordial region, below the neck, which was enough to cause his death.

The man was left lying on the ground of the so-called “Bronx” street in the Santander capital, but that did not prevent two other motorcyclists from appearing seconds later to attack him several times on his face and head. Those who reside in the place and some passers-by helped him and took him to the Santander University Hospital, where he died hours later due to the seriousness of his injury.

The inhabitants of the sector assured the authorities that although they did not know the 50-year-old man, they had seen him on a few occasions. In addition, by inquiring a little into the Prosecutor’s background system, it was found that he had two processes for drug trafficking and manufacturing in 2013.

“The motives will be established by the Metropolitan Police and the message is very clear: there will be no impunity in Bucaramanga and this is demonstrated from the clarification that we have, for every 10 acts of homicide there are nine clarified and the rest is with a vocation of success, since the clarity and the work of inter-institutional coordination mark its impact through these results”, said the Secretary of the Interior of Bucaramanga, retired General Manuel Vásquez.

So far, no family member has appeared at the Legal Medicine facilities to claim the body of Raúl Omar, but it is expected that at some point a loved one will arrive at the morgue. For now, the authorities continue to investigate to find those responsible for this fact.

In Colombia, two out of ten people are murdered for intolerance

For two years, intolerance has become one of the most common causes of homicide in the country; and apparently in what goes from 2023 it is not the exception. According to official figures from the National Police, from January 1 to February 7, throughout Colombia, there have been 206 homicides caused by a moment of mismanaged anger or by a fight that resulted in a crime.

The data shows that the act is more common than is believed, since after an analysis the authorities found that two out of every ten homicides throughout the national territory are caused by acts of intolerance. In addition, that the situation is increasing from one year to the next, since in the same period of 2022 there had been, for this reason, 22 fewer murders, so that, from one year to the next, the increase is 10%. .

Despite the fact that Bogotá, Barranquilla and Cúcuta have been the cities where the most homicides have been reported during 2023, it is important to mention that, in the case of the country’s capital, due to intolerance, the cases have been reducing from one year to the next. in 2021, 810 people were registered, but in 2022 there were 563. In the case of the capital of Atlántico, a 10% reduction was registered, since two years ago, 79 homicides were reported in 2021 and last year there were 71 deaths for this same reason.

In the case of Cali, there was a 20% reduction, since in 2021 there were 247 deaths due to acts of intolerance and the following year 198 were reported, that is, there was a reduction of 49 homicides. However, in the case of Medellín, the situation is the opposite, since there was an increase of 7%, going from 125 homicides in 2021 to 133 in 2022. With Infobae

