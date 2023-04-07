Home Technology PS Vita2/PSP 3 broken dreams! SONY’s new handheld Q Lite is here: it can play PS4/PS5 games remotely | XFastest News
PS Vita2/PSP 3 broken dreams! SONY's new handheld Q Lite is here: it can play PS4/PS5 games remotely

The news of SONY’s return to the handheld market is rampant. In this regard, Insider Gaming sent back the latest report to clarify.

Mingji Tom Henderson pointed out that the handheld hardware developed by SONY is not PS Vita2 or PSP 3, but a handheld device tentatively named Q Lite.

Q Lite uses an 8-inch 1080P LCD display screen with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, mainly for adaptationRemote Play function of PS4/PS5 hostAnd develop. In fact, Remote Play has previously supported mobile phones and tablets, that is, remote games.

Based on this positioning, Q Lite seems more like a new peripheral specially created by SONY for PS4/PS5. It is different from the PS Vita handheld, which cannot play local games and must be connected throughout.

In addition, Q Lite also supports the connection of DualSense or DS4 handles, and the experience will be more advantageous than the connection between mobile phones and tablets.

However, the outside world is worried about the final price of Q Lite. It is certainly good to be cheap, but it is not like SONY’s usual style, but once it is expensive, it will be embarrassing.

At this point in time, Q Lite has entered the quality verification stage, and may choose to release it with the PS5 detachable optical drive version console this year, or with the PS5 Pro next year.

