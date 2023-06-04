PS5 favorite comes to PC after 2 years

Sony has announced which PS5 highlight is coming to PC next – this time you can look forward to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You can already pre-order the fan favorite on Steam, because the release is just around the corner.

With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony is bringing another PlayStation hit to the PC after Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us. As the company announced in a blog post, the PC port will be released on July 26, 2023 – Pre-orders are now active on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC this summer

With a Metacritic rating of 88 percent, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is still one of the best PS5 games ever two years after its release. Now you can PC players can look forward to the interdimensional adventurewhich according to the PlayStation Blog has received some specific features for the successful porting.

Check out the trailer for the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart here:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: PC-Features-Trailer

The PC version is supposed to including support for ultra-wide monitors and also be compatible with 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 aspect ratios. You can also remove the frame rate limit and, depending on the system requirements, enjoy ray tracing effects. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can also be controlled on the PC with mouse and keyboard as well as with the DualSense controller with all next-gen features. Achievements are available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. (Source: PlayStation)

Steam: Sony dares a new attempt with the PS5 hit

Pre-order Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC for $59.99. Let’s hope Sony returns to its former glory with the latest PlayStation port and not repeat the mistakes of The Last of Us – the zombie blockbuster caused a lot of frustration in the Steam community when it was released at the end of March 2023 due to technical defects and suboptimal implementation. The PC implementations of the former PlayStation exclusives Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales were technically much more successful. Since Ratchet & Clank uses the same engine, there is reason for optimism.

Speaking of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s new PS5 project has a few issues to contend with:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.