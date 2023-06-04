Do you already know Restaurant Kanteen25 in Amsterdam East? This hidden gem you really want to visit. Good food, a terrace on the water, and a nice spacious layout: it almost feels un-Amsterdam. We tip you our favorite dishes!

Restaurant Kanteen25 in Amsterdam East: really good food and a beautiful terrace on the water

Restaurant Kanteen25 is located on the Marineterrein in Amsterdam East. Have you ever been there? It takes a while to find, but then suddenly you see the restaurant. On the water, with a view of NEMO, so a perfect place for a summer dinner or drink! But you are also really nice inside. It is a spacious restaurant, a bit hip industrial, with cozy seats and space for larger groups. And we also think Kanteen25’s vision is cool: they focus on zero-waste and locally produced ingredients. And with their in-house hospitality program Cooks25, they train status holders to become hospitality talents.

Restaurant Kanteen25

Terrace on the water

Zeeland oysters

Asparagus with poached egg and velvety parmesan spuma

We choose a number of starters from all the goodies on the menu. We start with Zeeland oysters: nice and big oysters, super fresh, this makes us very happy! We also have a weakness for asparagus, so we try that too. Perfectly prepared, an exciting poached with a crispy layer and a velvety spuma with Parmesan cheese. Delicious! The sea bass carpaccio is also highly recommended: it melts on your tongue and is made extra exciting by the grapefruit gremolata.

asparagus

Rump steak

Rhubarb bavarois

Perfectly cooked rump steak

We also like Kanteen25’s main courses! We eat the Rump Steak, perfectly cooked and very special with the baba ghanoush and the port gravy that is served with it. Sea bass is the catch of the day this time, and it is also very tasty. And nice and fresh because of the samphire and fish roe that is served with it. To end our evening well, we have another dessert. And again we are really surprised. The strawberries with balsamic and refreshing basil yogurt ice cream were pure in taste, simple but very tasty. The rhubarb bavarois with hibiscus ice cream was also really special.

We had a very good meal at Kanteen25 in Amsterdam East! Highly recommended for a summer dinner on the water.

Restaurant Kanteen25

Kattenburgerstraat 5, Amsterdam East

