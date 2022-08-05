On the evening of August 4, Ju Jingyi, a new-generation actor and singer, landed in the live broadcast room of the INTO YOU Tmall flagship store and had an intimate interaction with fans. At the same time, Ju Jingyi, who is the spokesperson of INTO YOU’s lip makeup, also shared her favorite lip makeup shades and her “lip makeup secrets” with fans in the live broadcast room.





Ju Jingyi’s lip makeup cheats are released, layering and mixing to play with color charm

When it comes to Ju Jingyi, everyone should be familiar. The makeup teachers of the major fashion media are not only the online costumes in the drama, but also the clothes on weekdays can be regarded as textbook-style beauty teaching materials, and even many previous styles have become major bloggers rushing to shoot imitations. makeup material. “Ju Jingyi imitation makeup” has obviously become the “flow password” for many beauty bloggers. Y2K imitation makeup, boiled water makeup, as long as it is the makeup that Ju Jingyi has tried, it will set off a wave of imitation makeup.





If you want to have a makeup look that does not roll over, it is the key to get the details of the makeup in place. Lip makeup, as the finishing touch of the whole makeup, plays an important role in the determination of the overall style. Different methods, textures and makeup effects, if the right one is selected, can become a bonus item for appearance.





In the live broadcast room of INTO YOU Tmall flagship store, Ju Jingyi shared her “heart-chosen color number” with fans. When the host mentioned the latest two blockbuster new products of INTO YOU – Space Mud Lipstick and Pixar In the strawberry bear series lip mud, Ju Jingyi said that these two new products are her favorite products, and revealed to fans that she will also use INTO YOU space mud lipstick S03 primary color coffee. According to Ju Jingyi, INTO YOU Space Clay Lipstick S03 Primary Color Coffee is a nude coffee color that is very suitable for daily light makeup. In the live broadcast, Ju Jingyi also introduced her experience of using INTO YOU Space Clay Lipstick S06 black tea wood. The black tea color has a little woody gray tone, and it is not picky on the skin. This color is also very suitable for autumn.





INTO YOU Space Clay Lipstick, as the main new product in this live broadcast, is different from ordinary lipsticks. The INTO YOU Space Clay series is transparent and light, and the upper lip is like a net with uniform spacing on the lips. The main color numbers are S06 and S03. In addition to stacking, single-coating is also a good choice. Previously, S06 tea wood red was popular with its rich daily miscellaneous atmosphere and became a must-have lipstick for Japanese imitation makeup in summer. And S03 primary color coffee is also frequently featured in the strategy of “pseudo makeup” imitation makeup by beauty bloggers with low-saturated nude coffee color.





The live broadcast also mentioned INTO YOU’s recently popular “out-of-stock king” – the Strawberry Bear series of lip balm. Ju Jingyi “can’t put it down” for the five cute strawberry bear series lip sticks. She said that at the moment in the live broadcast room, she used the OS05 cigarette vinegar berry from the INTO YOU strawberry bear series, and layered it with the RO9 color number of the water-refracting mirror lip glaze. Ju Jingyi also praised the texture of the Strawberry Bear series. It is understood that the texture of the INTO YOU strawberry bear series lip mud is silky and dense, and when applying makeup, the lips can be as comfortable and smooth as a strawberry bear.





INTO YOU Pixar Strawberry Bear series is a brand new makeup series launched by INTO YOU Xinmu and Disney together with you. The series has been attracting the attention of Generation Z with the popularity of Strawberry Bear ip and the voice of INTO YOU brand since its launch. Force, once sold out of stock. In addition to the OS05 cigarette vinegar berry on Ju Jingyi’s upper lip, the strawberry bear lip mud OS02 heart attack berry and OS04 throbbing berry are also the “explosive” color numbers that major platforms are competing to share.





OS05 cigarette vinegar berry, smoky pink rose with a little gray tone makes the temperament of pure desire come out, thin coating is a fake plain face who can easily go out on the street, thick coating is a wealthy daughter with full aura. And OS02 heart berry is a rich dragon fruit color suitable for white-skinned babes, which is very suitable for Y2K makeup. In addition, the strawberry bear series OS01 hug powder, OS03 bold beans, OS04 throbbing berries also have their own merits, you can deploy different styles of imitation makeup such as gentle style, sweet and cool style according to your own preferences.





As the spokesperson of INTO YOU’s lip makeup, Ju Jingyi not only knows the styles of various shades, but also has her own opinions on lip makeup. She believes that the lips are in the center of facial vision, and a good lip makeup often injects soul into the entire makeup.





In the live broadcast, the anchor of INTO YOU also introduced the method of applying makeup, that is, using a light-colored base and a darker formula to increase the texture of the entire lip makeup. And in the live broadcast, Amway has two superimposed formulas – INTO YOU space mud lipstick S03, which can easily create a beautiful atmosphere, and S06, and strawberry bear lip mud OS05, which can make you instantly energetic and lovely, and OS04. INTO YOU has various colors of lip balm, and its light and smooth texture is suitable for stacking. Users can combine and match according to the “formula” to create a more stunning lip makeup.





Ju Jingyi X INTO YOU and you will create more beautiful possibilities

Taking advantage of Ju Jingyi’s own beauty attributes, “color expert” INTO YOU Xinmu and you once again became a hot topic with the live broadcast on the night of Qixi Festival, and the live broadcast room was ranked No. No. 7 in the total list of cutting-edge beauty makeup.” It is true that, as a young domestic brand, INTO YOU has insisted on innovation since its inception, and continued to create beauty products that meet the consumption habits of Generation Z and the ultimate makeup experience.





Through innovation, INTO YOU continues to break through the circle with its strength, creating one after another “popular products” that are recognized by Generation Z users. The same as INTO YOU’s experience of breaking the circle of strength, Ju Jingyi, as a new generation of strength flower from singer to actor, has shown her extraordinary strength and charm across different stages. Under the same concept, INTO YOU invited Ju Jingyi to become the spokesperson of lip makeup. In order to infect and inspire more people with the spirit of innovation and hard work, INTO YOU also created EM112 Ju Jingyi’s custom color, through which fans can feel the spiritual power conveyed by idols.





During the cooperation, the two parties will not only join hands to bring more brilliant colors and better products to the public, but also continue to repay the society through public welfare and other means, and make positive contributions to the society. Previously, the INTO YOU brand had joined hands with Ju Jingyi to donate 500,000 yuan to the China Women’s Development Foundation to support the Women’s Accompanying Program, and actively carried out HPV health care activities for women aged 18-25 in distress.





With the help of Ju Jingyi’s “beauty” attributes and the product’s own strength, INTO YOU used a Chinese Valentine’s Day live broadcast to once again sample a “out-of-the-circle” model of domestic make-up. But judging from the level of “playability” of INTO YOU in the past, all this is just the starting point. Let us wait and see what kind of surprises INTO YOU will bring to us in terms of products and marketing in the future.



