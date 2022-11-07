Home Technology PS5 Slim will be released in the third quarter of 2023 – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Tom Henderson said: “Gold theleak(dot)co” leaked data shows that Sony plans to release the PS5 Slim console in the third quarter of 2023. This information is very likely to be true, because the production and release time of the leaked content is different from that of its own. The inside information in hand is completely consistent.

He also revealed that Sony is aiming to sell 30 million consoles this fiscal year, (this was confirmed in the most recent earnings call), of which 18.5 million will be PS5 Slim consoles and older games The machines will be completely phased out by the end of FY23.

