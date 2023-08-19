Psychological Horror Game ‘Alan Wake 2’ Release Delayed for Staggered Launch

Remedy Entertainment announced yesterday that the highly anticipated psychological survival horror game, “Alan Wake 2,” will be delayed by 10 days. The game was originally scheduled to be released on October 17, but it will now launch on October 28, according to Taiwan time.

While game delays are not uncommon due to development issues, the reason behind “Alan Wake 2’s” delay is quite unique. The development team stated that they decided to postpone the release in order to “stagger the release time with other works.” They believe that October is an excellent month for game launches and hope that the date change will give players more time to enjoy their favorite games.

The announcement was made through a tweet posted by the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account. In the tweet, the team expressed their excitement for October as a month for game launches and mentioned their hope that the date shift will provide more space for players to enjoy their preferred titles.

So, what other games are scheduled to release around the original October 17th date? It seems like gamers will have a lot to look forward to, as three major titles from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are listed to hit the market.

Meanwhile, “Alan Wake 2” promises an intriguing plot for players to dive into. The game continues the world view established in the previous installment and introduces a new protagonist named Saga Anderson. Saga is an FBI agent who arrives in the fictitious town of Bright Falls to investigate a murder case. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she discovers that the events unfolding around her mirror a horror story manuscript she stumbled upon. The incident appears to be strangely connected to the protagonist of the previous game, Alan Wake, a celebrated horror novelist.

Fans can look forward to playing “Alan Wake 2” on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 28, 2023, based on Taiwan time. Additional details and gameplay footage of the highly anticipated game will also be showcased at the upcoming Gamescom 2023 event, which is set to debut next week.

Excitement is building among fans as they eagerly await the release of “Alan Wake 2” and discover the chilling mysteries that await them in the small town of Bright Falls.

