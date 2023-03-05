Home Technology python-cryptography: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed
Technology

python-cryptography: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

by admin
python-cryptography: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in python-cryptography. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 3rd, 2023 to a vulnerability for python-cryptography that became known on November 5th, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Android, iPhoneOS and Juniper Appliance as well as the products Open Source Python, Juniper JUNOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Avaya Aura Experience Portal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0604-1 (Status: 02.03.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for python-cryptography – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,4
CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.4.

See also  Xu Qin emphasized firm confidence and determination at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Command.

python-cryptography bug: vulnerability allows security bypass

Python is a universal, commonly interpreted, high-level programming language.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in python-cryptography to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2020-25659.

Systems affected by the python-cryptography vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Android, iPhoneOS, Juniper Appliance

Products
Open Source Python Cryptography (cpe:/a:python:python)
Juniper JUNOS (cpe:/o:juniper:junos)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)
Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0604-1 vom 2023-03-02 (03.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/013960.html

Juniper Security Advisory JSA11245 vom 2021-10-14 (14.10.2021)
For more information, see: https://kb.juniper.net/InfoCenter/index?page=content&id=JSA11245&cat=SIRT_1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3254 vom 2021-08-25 (25.08.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3254

See also  Announcement of the fourth batch of payment license renewal results, 8 companies have been suspended for renewal, and 19 companies have their licenses cancelled – yqqlm

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3119 vom 2021-08-10 (11.08.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3119

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-066 vom 2021-06-17 (21.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101076270

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2479 vom 2021-06-17 (18.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2479

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2239 vom 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2239

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1608 vom 2021-05-18 (19.05.2021)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1608

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:1109-1 vom 2021-04-09 (09.04.2021)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-April/008603.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:3629-1 vom 2020-12-04 (07.12.2020)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-December/007919.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:3592-1 vom 2020-12-02 (03.12.2020)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-December/007905.html

Github Security Advisory GHSA-hggm-jpg3-v476 vom 2020-11-04 (05.11.2020)
For more information, see: https://github.com/pyca/cryptography/security/advisories/GHSA-hggm-jpg3-v476

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4613-1 vom 2020-11-04 (05.11.2020)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4613-1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 12th version of this IT security notice for python-cryptography. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

November 5th, 2020 – Initial version
12/03/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE
12/07/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE
04/09/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE
05/19/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
06/04/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
06/18/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
06/21/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA
08/11/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
08/25/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat
10/14/2021 – Added new updates from Juniper
03/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

See also  Twitter funerals are celebrated on Twitter. Mastodon creator: "No Nazi propaganda here"

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Video marketing like the pros: 12 tips

[Field material]All series of double speakers, big battery!The...

Anna Grassellino, the quantum detective

London musicians use ChatGPT to make albums and...

Germany wants to soften the ban on combustion...

Benchmarks in Full-HD und WQHD

Driving research for Europe’s new internet search

20 billion dollars for marine protection, sustainable fisheries...

Let’s assemble an all-white NZXT Z790 faith host!...

Tiktok: US government wants to ban social media...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy