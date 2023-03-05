As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in python-cryptography. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 3rd, 2023 to a vulnerability for python-cryptography that became known on November 5th, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Android, iPhoneOS and Juniper Appliance as well as the products Open Source Python, Juniper JUNOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Avaya Aura Experience Portal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0604-1 (Status: 02.03.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for python-cryptography – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.4.

python-cryptography bug: vulnerability allows security bypass

Python is a universal, commonly interpreted, high-level programming language.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in python-cryptography to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2020-25659.

Systems affected by the python-cryptography vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Android, iPhoneOS, Juniper Appliance

Products

Open Source Python Cryptography (cpe:/a:python:python)

Juniper JUNOS (cpe:/o:juniper:junos)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0604-1 vom 2023-03-02 (03.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/013960.html

Juniper Security Advisory JSA11245 vom 2021-10-14 (14.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://kb.juniper.net/InfoCenter/index?page=content&id=JSA11245&cat=SIRT_1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3254 vom 2021-08-25 (25.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3254

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3119 vom 2021-08-10 (11.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3119

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-066 vom 2021-06-17 (21.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101076270

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2479 vom 2021-06-17 (18.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2479

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2239 vom 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2239

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1608 vom 2021-05-18 (19.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1608

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:1109-1 vom 2021-04-09 (09.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-April/008603.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:3629-1 vom 2020-12-04 (07.12.2020)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-December/007919.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:3592-1 vom 2020-12-02 (03.12.2020)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-December/007905.html

Github Security Advisory GHSA-hggm-jpg3-v476 vom 2020-11-04 (05.11.2020)

For more information, see: https://github.com/pyca/cryptography/security/advisories/GHSA-hggm-jpg3-v476

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4613-1 vom 2020-11-04 (05.11.2020)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4613-1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 12th version of this IT security notice for python-cryptography. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

November 5th, 2020 – Initial version

12/03/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/07/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/09/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/19/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/04/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/18/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/21/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA

08/11/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

08/25/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/14/2021 – Added new updates from Juniper

03/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

