Films and series on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Natalie Wetzel | Jun 29, 2023 11:28 am

In July, Amazon Prime Video will be launched with some particularly long-awaited innovations. In addition to some completely new series, the streaming provider also offers classic films worth seeing. TECHBOOK knows the new offer and all start dates.

Amazon is one of the largest video streaming providers out there. Prime customers of the online retailer can not only use free premium shipping for EUR 89.90 per year or EUR 8.99 per month (then can be canceled monthly), they also have two streaming services, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video available. So that Amazon Prime Video can keep up with competitors like Netflix and Disney+, the provider expands the selection of series and films every month. The company also produces its own content under the Amazon Originals name. TECHBOOK reveals which new films and series Amazon Prime Video customers can look forward to in July 2023. It should be noted, however, that the offer can be expanded by Amazon at any time.

The streaming providers Netflix and Paramount+ also have many new films and series in July. TECHBOOK has the overview.

New series and seasons on Amazon Prime Video in July

Punctually on July 1st, Amazon Prime Video starts with the fourth season of “The Rookie”, the police series about career changers and ex-constructor John Nolan. One of the biggest highlights, however, awaits at the end of the month, namely the continuation of the successful series “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman. But not only angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley provide entertaining hours in July. With “Libre De Reir” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Amazon strengthens its comedy offer. On the other hand, it gets romantic in the second season of “The Summer I Grown Pretty” and “The Horror of Dolores Roach” provides a pinch of horror.

[[

Good Omens (Season 2) – out July 28

Good Omens fans have been waiting for a sequel for a long time. Since the first season is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015, it was not initially clear whether there would be an independent next season at all – and whether it could match the first. After successfully averting Armageddon and the destruction of the world, angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley could actually enjoy their lives. Actually. Because Aziraphale’s former superior, Archangel Gabriel, has disappeared from heaven and is now roaming the earth confused.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Horror of Dolores (Staffel 1) – ab 07. Juli

After serving 16 years in prison, Dolores Roach just wants to build a normal life for herself. Her old friend Luis lets her live in the basement of his empanada shop and open a massage room. The new life is within reach – until one of her customers is violent and Dolores suddenly has a dead man on her couch. What to do with the corpse? Chef Luis has a macabre idea…

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Summer I Became Pretty (Season 2) – out July 14

The love story about Belly and the two brothers Conrad and Jeremiah will also accompany us this summer. But this year, Belly has a stomach ache about going to the summer house, as this time everything could change if she finally decides on one of the two brothers. In addition, another outbreak of cancer threatens the lives of Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

New movies on Amazon Prime Video in July

The range of films on Amazon Prime Video is again rich in July: Whether comedy or action film, romance, biography or family film, classic or award-winning films – there is something for everyone here. Particular highlights are likely to be “Joker”, the social criticism from the DC universe, the German historical drama “Der Hauptmann” and the film biography “Bergen” about the singer of the same name.

“Bergen” – from 01 July

Bergen, actually Belgin Sarilmiser, is probably one of the most famous arabesque singers and this film is dedicated to her tragic story. In her early days as a singer, she meets and falls in love with one of her fans and marries him, but soon realizes his violent nature. She files for divorce, but her ex-husband has nitric acid poured over her, causing her to go blind in her right eye. Nevertheless, Bergen fights tirelessly for her musical success and becomes a cult figure in the arabesque scene until her ex-husband is released from prison.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

“Joker” – from July 20

Failed as a stand-up comedian, laughed at as a clown, Arthur Fleck leads a miserable life on the fringes of society. When he is harassed by three men on the train, the situation escalates – he shoots them. Intoxicated by the feeling of power and the attention of the media and society, Arthur Fleck gradually turns into the Joker.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

TKKG

When Tim, Karl, Klösschen and Gaby meet on the first day of school at the boarding school, they have no idea that they will become a notorious detective gang. When Klosschen’s wealthy father is kidnapped and the police investigation is clearly going in the wrong direction, the four disparate teenagers band together to solve the mystery of the kidnapping, a plane crash, a masked kung fu fighter and a secret message from Kloesschen’s father solve.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new series on Amazon Prime Video in June

Well-known formats such as the anime “The Knight in the Arena”, “Ray Donovan” and “Veronica Mars” started on Amazon Prime Video in June. There are also sequels to, among others, “With Love” and “The Lake” with Julia Stiles. But new series were also launched on the streaming platform, including a show with Joko Winterscheidt, a documentary about footballer Robert Lewandowski and the new comedy series “I’m a Virgo”.

Joko Winterscheidt presents: The World’s Most Dangerous Show (Staffel 1) – ab 7. Juni

A new documentary from Amazon Prime Video with Joko Winterscheidt. The well-known entertainer travels the globe to deal with the consequences of the climate catastrophe and at the same time to give hope.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

I’m A Virgo (Staffel 1) – ab 23. Juni

19-year-old Cootie actually has enough to deal with the normal problems of growing up. His case is made more difficult by the fact that he is four meters tall. It quickly becomes the focus of public attention and becomes a symbol.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Staffel 4) – ab 30. Juni

The action series “Jack Ryan” enters the final round on Amazon Prime Video in June. However, the service splits the season into two stages; the actual series finale then runs in July. Jack (John Krasinski) is now deputy director of the CIA. In this role, he suddenly finds himself confronted with internal corruption. At the same time, it is still important to prevent a nuclear war between the USA and Russia.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new films on Amazon Prime Video in June

In June, film fans were again able to see a whole series of international blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video, including the current James Bond film No Time to Die. But new productions such as the love drama “Culpa mia” were also on the list of new releases for the past month.

James Bond 007: No Time To Die – out June 1st

In the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, the action hero faces a new villain (played by Raimi Malek). Agent 007 actually finds himself retired – even his number at MI6 has since been reassigned.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

In a country that no longer exists – from June 6th

German drama film about a young cover model in the GDR. When she falls in love with the photographer Coyote, the two of them come up with a plan to flee to the West.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Culpa Mia – My fault – from June 8th

The new Amazon Prime Original will be released in June and is based on the bestsellers by Mercedes Ron. Noah and Nick’s budding relationship is complicated because she’s the well-behaved model daughter and he’s the violent go-getter. But the even bigger problem is that they are step-siblings.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Creed III – ab 9. Juni

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has ended his active career as a boxer and now runs his own studio, in which, among other things, the reigning world champion of the heavyweight class trains. When an old friend of Creed’s shows up, however, the past catches up with him again.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Rent or buy films and series from Amazon Prime Video

The series and films mentioned above are included in the Amazon Prime subscription and are therefore available to customers free of charge. Apart from that, there is a variety of other content that can be borrowed or bought for a fee. If you rent a film, it is available to you for 30 days, but not indefinitely. After the first start of the content, it remains in the digital video library for only 48 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

