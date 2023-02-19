After Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 was released at the end of last year, mainstream flagship phones are now basically equipped with this processor. The Snapdragon 8 second-generation chip manufactured by the 4nm process is currently the most powerful processor for Android.

The CPU architecture adopts a Cortex-X3-based Kryo super large core with a main frequency of 3.2GHz, 4 performance cores (2xCortex A715+ 2xCortex A710, both 2.8GHz), and 3 Cortex-A510 energy efficiency cores (small cores, frequency 2.0GHz) , the official said that its CPU performance has increased by 35% and power consumption has been reduced by 40%.

OnePlus 11, Mi 13 series, vivo X90 Pro+, etc. are all equipped with this chip. Recently, performance data of the third-generation mobile platform of the suspected Snapdragon 8 leaked on GeeKBench.

From the screenshots of GeeKBench, it can be seen that the suspected Snapdragon 8 Gen3 engineering chip has a single-core score of 1930 and a multi-core score of 6236, while the current single-core score of the Apple A16 is 1877 and the multi-core score is 5447. Obviously, if the news that broke the news is correct, the third generation of Snapdragon 8 will surpass the Apple A16 chip.

According to the news, Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will adopt a “1+5+2” three-cluster CPU design, and the super-large core is based on Cortex-X4, which will further reduce the overall chip power consumption.

If the leaked information is true, the third-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform will have a performance improvement of about 30% compared to the second-generation mobile platform, and will surpass the current Apple A16 chip.

But it is still early, there is still time before Qualcomm completes the adjustment, and the authenticity is still uncertain. According to Qualcomm’s past practice, the third generation of Snapdragon 8 will be officially released at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit at the end of the year.