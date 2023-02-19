This Saturday the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 officially began, after the coronation, the night before, of the queen of the party: Natalia De Castro.

“Barranquilla, here is your queen! Thank you for giving me the most unforgettable night of my life! Let the Carnival 2023 begin”, De Castro wrote on his Twitter account.

BARRANQUILLA, HERE IS YOUR QUEEN! Thank you for giving me the most unforgettable night of my life! Let Carnival 2023 begin 👑✨ 🫶🏽. pic.twitter.com/fh2LQ8UUSi — Natalia De Castro Gonzalez (@nataliadcastrog) February 18, 2023

The 27-year-old from Barranquilla is a graduate of the Lourdes College and an Industrial Engineer from the Autonomous University of the Caribbean; She is advancing a specialization in Production Management and Logistics Operations and she has 16 years of artistic career at the Julie de Donado Dance School.

“The new queen is an enthusiastic, sweet, cheerful and disciplined young woman. Her mastery in her dance has led her to win international competitions in countries like Panama and Mexico, where she has also been a workshop facilitator and jury member. Her outstanding dance performance made her worthy of her university scholarship, a merit that has led her to dance at university festivals throughout Latin America.”, the mayor mentioned when Natalia was elected queen.

The queen is passionate about dance, she dedicates her time to teaching personalized classes to girls and young people of folkloric and modern rhythms. She has taken workshops in international Arabic, Spanish, flamenco, hip hop, contemporary and folk dance.

On several occasions Natalia has mentioned that she has always believed in the power of dance as a tool to transform people and territories.