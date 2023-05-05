Qualcomm Snapdragon performance is gradually narrowing the gap with Apple’s A series

Compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon series of mobile processors in the non-Apple camp, the performance of Apple’s A-series mobile processors has always been significantly ahead. However, the situation may change. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series process and architecture development have begun to narrow the gap with Apple’s A series. Whether the performance of the two parties is finally equal has aroused the attention of many people.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Foreign media Wccftech reported that after comparing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the Apple A13 Bionic, and then comparing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the Apple A16 Bionic, it was found that the Qualcomm Snapdragon series has improved a lot. Compared with the Apple A13 Bionic, the Snapdragon 865 battery life efficiency is reduced by 45%, but after comparing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the A16 Bionic, it is found that the efficiency gap between the two has narrowed to 14%. This means that the Qualcomm Snapdragon series is gradually becoming more energy efficient.

Compared with the test software 3DMark, the score of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is even 20% higher than that of Apple A16 Bionic. There are different changes in single-core and multi-core tests. Compared with Apple A13 Bionic, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 has a 33% lower single-core score and an 11% lower multi-core score. Compared with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple A16 Bionic, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 single-core score is only 26% lower and multi-core score is 5% lower. Tests were performed with the same battery capacity and benchmarked on Geekbench 5.

The report said that it is good to see competitors gradually catching up with Apple, but the A17 Bionic adopts TSMC’s 3nm process, and the outside world expects that the efficiency of the A17 Bionic will have a significant performance improvement. Apple will also optimize the software experience to enhance the performance of the A17 Bionic. It seems that Qualcomm has to continue to improve in order to have a day when performance is on par.

(Source of the first picture: Photo by Science and Technology News)