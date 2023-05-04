Radioactive waste: Environment Minister Lemke goes to the Asse nuclear waste storage facility

During her first visit to the ailing Asse nuclear waste storage facility near Wolfenbüttel in Lower Saxony, Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) is directly confronted with demands. It is not enough to say hello with a smile, it was said in advance from the group of citizens’ initiatives.

Among other things, the minister should position herself on Thursday about the planned location of an interim storage facility for low- and medium-level radioactive waste, for example Heike Wiegel from the “Beware” association.

Barrels full of radioactive waste

In the former mine in the district of Wolfenbüttel there are around 126,000 drums with low-level and medium-level radioactive waste in 13 chambers. The Federal Agency for Disposal (BGE) based in Peine is responsible for the legal mandate to shut down the unstable Asse immediately.

For the retrieval of the radioactive waste, there is a plan to set up the interim storage facility in the immediate vicinity. This caused criticism in the affected region and even led to the end of a critical monitoring process.

The minister wanted to visit the site of the mine and also hold talks with regional stakeholders, the Berlin ministry announced in advance. The aim is to get an impression of the work of the operator BGE and to get into conversation with the committed public.

Water enters mine

Even before the minister’s visit, representatives of citizens’ initiatives made it clear that they hoped for a fair comparison of locations. In the past few decades, one has seen several ministers come and go without much happening, said Wiegel.

In 2018, for example, the then Lower Saxony Environment Minister Olaf Lies (SPS) spoke of the “most shocking example of misguided industrial policy for the environment” and a “billion-dollar project of central importance”.

Disposal still unclear

The retrieval should be quick because water has been entering the mine every day for years. It is difficult to predict future developments. Waste recovery is expected to start in 2033. Until final storage is clarified, however, the waste must be stored temporarily.

In 2020, the BGE decided to look for a location near the ailing nuclear waste storage facility. However, the BGE has also stated several times that planning will not create irreversible facts. Critics doubt this and speak of a loss of trust.