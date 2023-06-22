RAM Kingston, Server Premier Memory debuts

New RAM coming from Kingston, presented the Server Premier DDR5 5600MT/s and 5200MT/s ECC Unbuffered DIMMs and ECC SODIMMs of 32 GByte and 16 GByte.

For over 35 years, the brand of memory and technology products has been chosen by the main global server manufacturers and the largest data centers in the world.

100% tested

Server Premier Memory is the industry standard server memory solution sold specifically for white box systems, validated from the Intel platform and certified by leading motherboard manufacturers. Featuring controlled Bill of Materials (BOM) to ensure consistent branding and revision of primary components (including DRAM, PMIC, SPD hubs, thermal sensors, and PCBs), all Kingston server memory solutions are 100% tested. They also undergo a rigorous dynamic burn-in process designed to pinpoint early failures in the factory.

Kingston RAM: Server Premier Memory debuts

Premier Servers include:

controlled bill of materials (BOM); Advance Product Change Notifications (PCN) – 90 days; visibility of the 8Q roadmap; platform validation; certification of major server board manufacturers; lifetime warranty; service and support from industry leaders.

Innovative solutions

Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager in Kingston, Emea

We are proud to announce the new DDR5 5600MT/s and 5200MT/s memories for unbuffered ECC DIMMs and SODIMMs. The latest Intel and AMD DDR5 systems that support ECC will take advantage of the improved data integrity available with these new modules.

Memories Server Premier make their debut

In addition to the on-die ECC (ODECC) found in each DDR5 DRAM chip, these new modules feature additional DRAM to support the Error Correction Code (ECC) algorithm of enabled Intel and AMD processors. Thus ensuring greater stability of data for mainstream and mobile workstations.