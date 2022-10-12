CORSAIR on October 11 announced the launch of a new ultra-thin portable solid state drive – the CORSAIR EX100U. Available in capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB, the EX100U is compact and compact enough to store a lot of data and take it anywhere.

The EX100U features a USB Type-C Gen2 x2 connection with a bandwidth of up to 20Gbps. With up to 1600MB/s sequential read and 1500MB/s sequential write speed. Save stunning 4K movies in seconds, or do intensive video and photo editing, and play the latest high-volume games. Thanks to the EX100U’s ultra-thin form factor that is smaller than a credit card, it can easily be taken to any PC, Mac or different platform.

The EX100U includes USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables in the box, ensuring broad compatibility with virtually all modern devices, and with simple plug-and-play setup, it works right away. The SSD’s USB Type-C interface has a protective cover for on-the-go protection and comes with a three-year warranty.

CORSAIR EX100U Details