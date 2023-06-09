Ranking: This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023

PR/Business Insider

The software benchmarking tool Antutu regularly publishes leaderboards for smartphones. The list of the fastest Android smartphones is brand new. First place in the ranking: The gaming phone Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate*, which is the fastest Android smartphone in 2023. Striking: Apart from the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate* and the new Samsung Galaxy S23, the fastest Android phones only include devices from China. Among them are brands like Nubia, Xiaomi, Vivo, One Plus and Honor.

When choosing a new smartphone, Performance one of the most important factors. It is not only decisive for the performance of a mobile phone (i.e. how quickly it starts up or how quickly apps load), but also for reliable operation. A good performance is – as well as the memory – also important when the smartphone is busy, for example due to many apps being open at the same time or due to too much stored data. This can jeopardize smooth and fast operation.

This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023

To determine the performance of a smartphone, that is Software-Benchmarking Tool Antutu A good approach. With this benchmark will be about the performance of the working memory, the processor and the graphics chip was measured. Antutu calculates a numerical value from these values.

Which smartphone achieved the best results? The company behind the tool regularly publishes leaderboards. All the way up on the new List of the fastest Android devices does it have that ROG Phone 7 Ultimate*, a gaming phone from Taiwanese manufacturer Asus. With a Total score of 1,330,011 points it landed well ahead of the second-place Android device, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (1,304,757 points).

Top ten fastest Android phones

In addition to the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Models from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, One Plus and Honor among the fastest Android phones of 2023 – including the current Samsung Galaxy S23 in all versions. This is the full top ten:

1. Platz: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (1.330.011 Punkte)

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (1.330.011 Punkte) 2. Platz : Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (1.304.757 Punkte)

: Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (1.304.757 Punkte) 3. Platz : Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro (1,280,444 points)

: Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro (1,280,444 points) 4. Platz : Xiaomi Mi 13 (1,275,164 points)

: Xiaomi Mi 13 (1,275,164 points) 5. Platz : Vivo iQoo 11 (1,273,371 points)

: Vivo iQoo 11 (1,273,371 points) 6. Platz : Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1,227,159 points)

: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1,227,159 points) 7. Platz : Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (1,223,151 points)

: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (1,223,151 points) 8. Platz : Samsung Galaxy S23 (1,192,382 points)

: Samsung Galaxy S23 (1,192,382 points) 9. Platz : OnePlus 11 (1,140,711 points)

: OnePlus 11 (1,140,711 points) 10. Platz: Honor Magic 5 (1,082,500 points)

Smartphones from China are among the fastest Android models

Striking: Among the top ten are almost exclusively Chinese smartphones. All manufacturers – apart from Asus and Samsung – come from China. Brands like Motorola, Sony, Nokia or Google are not nearly as fast as Xiaomi, One Plus and Co. That’s what makes the supposedly cheap brands from China to serious alternatives to the two market leaders Samsung and Apple (if you also include iOS phones).

What makes the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate the fastest Android?

If Gaming-Smartphone the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate* comes with the best equipment. This includes, for example, being powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16 gigabytes of memory. The chip is 5G ready and alongside the Apple A16 Bionic, it is one of the best processors for smartphones of the current generation. It is even the strongest for Android devices. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there are also these equipment highlights that make the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate one really high quality premium phone make:

Model: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor core: Octa-Core 8 Random access memory: 16 Gigabyte storage capacity: 512 Gigabyte Operating system: Android 13 Battery pack: 6000 milliampere hours Front camera: 32 Megapixel Main camera: 50, 13 and 5 megapixels Screen: 6,8 Zoll AMOLED Resolution: 2448 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD Plus) refresh rate: 165 Hertz Connections: USB-C, jack

