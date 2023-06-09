Home » Ranking: This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023
Ranking: This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023

by admin
Ranking: This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023

PR/Business Insider

The software benchmarking tool Antutu regularly publishes leaderboards for smartphones. The list of the fastest Android smartphones is brand new.

First place in the ranking: The gaming phone Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate*, which is the fastest Android smartphone in 2023.

Striking: Apart from the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate* and the new Samsung Galaxy S23, the fastest Android phones only include devices from China. Among them are brands like Nubia, Xiaomi, Vivo, One Plus and Honor.



When choosing a new smartphone, Performance one of the most important factors. It is not only decisive for the performance of a mobile phone (i.e. how quickly it starts up or how quickly apps load), but also for reliable operation. A good performance is – as well as the memory – also important when the smartphone is busy, for example due to many apps being open at the same time or due to too much stored data. This can jeopardize smooth and fast operation.

This is the fastest Android smartphone of 2023

To determine the performance of a smartphone, that is Software-Benchmarking Tool Antutu A good approach. With this benchmark will be about the performance of the working memory, the processor and the graphics chip was measured. Antutu calculates a numerical value from these values.

Which smartphone achieved the best results? The company behind the tool regularly publishes leaderboards. All the way up on the new List of the fastest Android devices does it have that ROG Phone 7 Ultimate*, a gaming phone from Taiwanese manufacturer Asus. With a Total score of 1,330,011 points it landed well ahead of the second-place Android device, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (1,304,757 points).

See also  A lot of content will soon disappear from the streaming platform

read too

These are the most powerful smartphones of 2023 — the iPhone 14 only manages 61st place

Top ten fastest Android phones

In addition to the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Models from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, One Plus and Honor among the fastest Android phones of 2023 – including the current Samsung Galaxy S23 in all versions. This is the full top ten:

  • 1. Platz: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (1.330.011 Punkte)
  • 2. Platz: Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (1.304.757 Punkte)
  • 3. Platz: Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro (1,280,444 points)
  • 4. Platz: Xiaomi Mi 13 (1,275,164 points)
  • 5. Platz: Vivo iQoo 11 (1,273,371 points)
  • 6. Platz: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1,227,159 points)
  • 7. Platz: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (1,223,151 points)
  • 8. Platz: Samsung Galaxy S23 (1,192,382 points)
  • 9. Platz: OnePlus 11 (1,140,711 points)
  • 10. Platz: Honor Magic 5 (1,082,500 points)

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smartphone of the year

Smartphones from China are among the fastest Android models

Striking: Among the top ten are almost exclusively Chinese smartphones. All manufacturers – apart from Asus and Samsung – come from China. Brands like Motorola, Sony, Nokia or Google are not nearly as fast as Xiaomi, One Plus and Co. That’s what makes the supposedly cheap brands from China to serious alternatives to the two market leaders Samsung and Apple (if you also include iOS phones).

What makes the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate the fastest Android?

If Gaming-Smartphone the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate* comes with the best equipment. This includes, for example, being powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16 gigabytes of memory. The chip is 5G ready and alongside the Apple A16 Bionic, it is one of the best processors for smartphones of the current generation. It is even the strongest for Android devices. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, there are also these equipment highlights that make the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate one really high quality premium phone make:

See also  git at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported
Model: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Processor core: Octa-Core 8
Random access memory: 16 Gigabyte
storage capacity: 512 Gigabyte
Operating system: Android 13
Battery pack: 6000 milliampere hours
Front camera: 32 Megapixel
Main camera: 50, 13 and 5 megapixels
Screen: 6,8 Zoll AMOLED
Resolution: 2448 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD Plus)
refresh rate: 165 Hertz
Connections: USB-C, jack

read too

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the test: is it worth buying the 1400 euro smartphone?

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

