Rare has worked wonders on Sea of ​​Thieves. Pirates started out a bit rough, but since then the developers have made so many changes and additions that it’s basically the gold standard of pirate games for this gaming era.

But, with the title recently celebrating its fifth anniversary, and the developer now briefly talking about the future of the game, we have some very good news for those looking for more pirate adventures.

Because Rare seems to be preparing for at least five years of Sea of ​​Thieves.As mentioned in the Xbox Wire blog post, we’re told“The story of Sea of ​​Thieves is far from a closed book”. To follow up on this, it’s been added that Rare has held meetings to plan the game for the next five years, which could include smuggling mechanics, rewards for beating the grieving, and mechanics for drawing screenshots.

Creative director Mike Chapman elaborated on the issue: “I think 10 years of Sea of ​​Thieves will feel like a long time – but again, we’ll blink and be there. I still think we’ll have unfinished business when we get to this point.

